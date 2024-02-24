KBS News allegedly blocks BTS ARMY on X regarding Scooter Braun's removal from HYBE amidst the ongoing boycott in support of the Palestine crisis

BTS ARMY has been carrying out a boycott campaign against Scooter Braun and his alleged "zionist" ideologies for a few months now. Amidst the ongoing protracted humanitarian situation in Gaza, Palestine, K-pop enthusiasts—most famously, ARMYs—have intensified their efforts to promote constructive change and extend assistance to those impacted.

Fans have resorted to tagging well-known Korean news sites on social media to spread their message urging Scooter Braun's removal. However, reports about KBS News' barring or blocking user accounts on X have emerged.

"Shame on you": Netizens react to KBS News' alleged reaction to the boycott by blocking BTS ARMY accounts

A key campaign component demands HYBE—home of BTS and other well-known acts—to "divest from Zionism," with particular attention paid to the company's relationship with HYBE America's CEO, Scooter Braun. His managerial style has come under fire in the past, but now, his long-standing support of Zionist ideas has been scrutinized.

Previously, reports had surfaced online that Scooter Braun personally texted a BTS ARMY on X who supported the boycott interpreted, as a method of intimidation by netizens.

Meanwhile, Palestinian ARMYs have spearheaded the anti-Zionist movement against Scooter Braun by organizing campaigns like sending a protest truck to the organization's Seoul headquarters. The vehicle included statements in Korean and English that called attention to the destruction in Gaza and expressed the fans' expectations about Scooter Braun's participation and artist partnerships.

Many fans began to tag well-known Korean news sites such as KBS News, The Korea Herald, Allkpop, and Daily Naver, among others, on X, to get HYBE to take notice if mainstream media reported on the ongoing boycott, thereby amplifying their voice even more.

But many ARMYs have reported that KBS News, in particular, has responded in an antagonistic way but not overtly. All tweets uploaded on the official account's page with the hashtag "#HYBEDivestFromZionism," asking for Scooter Braun's removal from the company, were hidden or accounts "blocked."

Meanwhile, Al-Jazeera, a revered international news outlet, recently covered the story of BTS ARMY sending a protest truck outside HYBE. Al-Jazeera Palestine's official Twitter feed covered the boycott campaign and the truck, which provided the supporters with a much-needed boost.

Similar to their incredible 2020 gift to the Black Lives Matter campaign, when they matched BTS's kind donation of $1 million, this event is another example of ARMYs mobilizing for a cause.

Netizens expressed their rage and disappointment towards KBS News' alleged behavior. However, it's plausible that filtering mechanisms implemented on the news outlet's X page were responsible for these restrictions rather than deliberately targeting individuals. Nothing can be said for sure until KBS News chooses to respond to the claims.

However, netizens have also frowned upon Usher and Pharell Williams' music association with BTS members. Supporters of the boycott have asked HYBE to remove these American artists—due to their alleged Zionist stance on the Palestinian crisis—from BTS projects in an attempt to safeguard the popular K-pop group.

This backlash also applies to more recent alliances and collaborations, such as BTS' backing of musicians like Usher and the rumored release of a song with RM and Pharrell Williams. Both Usher and Pharell Williams are well-known proponents of Israel. An X user (@kandistmallett) wrote:

"In 2018 Pharrell performed "Happy" at the Friends of IDF benefit. The benefit raised $60 million."

However, several ARMYs have expressed their concern about BTS being "painted" as supporters of Israel after Al-Jazeera covered the protest truck outside of HYBE. There has been a sprout of a divide amidst the BTS fandom as some fans claim that this boycott is getting distracted from Scooter Braun and is becoming more about HYBE and BTS.

News outlets' response to these accusations has come under scrutiny, even though it's still unclear if those actions were intentional or the product of the current X guidelines.