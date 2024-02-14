"Proof he feels threatened": Fans react as Scooter Braun allegedly attempts to intimidate a pro-Palestine online user via private messaging

HYBE America CEO, Scooter Braun, has come under fire for allegedly sending a text to a pro-Palestine online user via X private message. Later, a video purportedly displaying a private message from Braun was posted by the same account. The clip shows that the message was indeed from Braun's verified Twitter account. The CEO appeared to remark in response to the original poster's (OP) tweet in the reply and wrote "I wish you well."

Many perceived this as an alleged attempt by Braun, who has been accused of intimidating people in the past, to reportedly silence those who are calling for his dismissal. An X user (@ikissedjungkook) wrote on the platform stating that Scooter Braun "feels threatened."

"This reads like intimidation": BTS fans continue to urge HYBE to remove Scooter Braun from the company

K-pop fans have gone public in support of the Israel-Palestine conflict in the months since it has come to more prominence. A boycott of the "Big 4" (YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and HYBE) is one of the many acts that fans have taken online.

This is not the only first time BTS fans and HYBE supporters have raised concerns regarding Scooter. For months, fans have urged the company to "remove" Braun from its American holdings.

In addition, supporters of BTS have consistently used the hashtag #HYBEDivestFromZionism to criticize the firm for doing business with the American music producer and record owner. Numerous factors contributed to this, the most significant of which is probably Scooter Braun.

An X user (@btbtbtsssssss_) wrote on the platform questioning HYBE's ideologies about "supporting" and working alongside Braun.

"@hitmanb @HYBEOFFICIALtwt if his support of a genocide isn't enough, what do you think of Scooter stalking ARMY and DMing them from his verified account? This reads like intimidation and is the opposite of everything Hybe prides itself on regarding fan relations #HYBEDivestFromZionism"

Earlier, the 2024 Power 100 List by Billboard featured HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk and CEO of HYBE America Scooter Braun, as of January 31, 2024. However, BTS fans were not happy with the notable achievement. Netizens trended HYBE REMOVER SCOOTER BRAUN worldwide once again, reminding everyone about Braun's standing on the prevailing humanitarian crisis between Israel and Palestine.

The hashtag became popular with increased enthusiasm during the 2024 Superbowl, where American musician Usher performed during the half-time performance on February 11, 2024. Simultaneously, fans came across a post from February 7, 2024, which featured Usher who was previously in favour of Israel.

On February 11, 2024, when the US hosted the Super Bowl Half-Time at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Israel bombarded Rafah. A city on the border of Gaza where over 1.3 million people took safety and over 100 innocent lives were lost due to the bombings. The event has disturbed the world and K-pop fans who kept trending the hashtags in hopes that their voice would be heard for a good cause.

Scooter Braun has been the CEO of HYBE America since 2021. Apart from grievances over his managerial background, online users persistently criticized him for his enduring backing of Israel. Then in November 2023, HYBE reported a $30 million loss in the first three quarters of the year for its American subsidiary run by Scooter Braun. It added more fuel to the ongoing unrest caused in the fandom.

Now, after the video went viral online of Braun personally texting a pro-Palestine online user—who had previously supported the hashtags against him—it has angered the BTS fandom even more. They shared their thoughts on X and a fan (@thehoodman9) wrote, "Our shouting is reaching" while others highlighted how Braun allegedly tried to "intimidate" online users by sending personal messages via Twitter (now X).

Pro-Palestinian ARMYs expressed their outrage at Braun during these calls, with one user tweeting that it was "now is our time to make more noise" while another wrote "We're making an impact."

Supporters intend to continue with their protest against Scooter Braun's involvement in HYBE Corporation and BTS' music and demand his instant removal.

