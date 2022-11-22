Kenny Chesney 2023 Tour ft. Kelsey Ballerini: Tickets, presale, venues, dates and more

American country music singer Kenny Chesney has announced a tour scheduled for next year in March. The tour, titled I Go Back, will kick off on March 25 at State College in Pennsylvania and will conclude in Des Moines, Iowa.

Kenny Chesney's tour will also see a guest appearance from musician Kelsea Ballerini. Check out all the tour dates below. More dates are likely to be added closer to the tour.

The tour is named after the singer’s 2004 hit single I Go Back. Speaking about the tour, 12-time CMA Award winner Kenny Chesney, in a press statement said:

"That song is about holding all those things that shaped you very close, recognizing how special they are – and keeping them alive any way you can. So, I decided that rather than just go repeat what we did, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up! Let's call the tour I Go Back – and do just that."

Kenny Chesney 2023 I Go Back Tour tickets

Presale tickets for the I Go Back Tour will be available for American Express card members in select markets from November 23 at 10:00 am PT till December 1 at 10:00 pm PT. Tickets for the general public will be available from November 24 at 10:00 am PT via the official website of Kenny Chesney.

The musician also spoke about what the audience can expect from his shows, stating:

"For people to come out and either live these songs again, or hear them for the first time? Who knows what will happen? But I know whether it's 'American Kids,' 'Get Along' or 'You And Tequila,' every single person knows exactly what we're singing about and singing along to together."

Kenny Chesney 2023 Tour Dates

Kenny Chesney @kennychesney



Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 2 at 10am. I'm so excited to announce the #IGoBackTour 2023 with special guest @KelseaBallerini . Pre-sale tickets go on sale to @NoShoesNation members November 25. Join now for your exclusive code: kennychesney.com/join Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 2 at 10am. I'm so excited to announce the #IGoBackTour 2023 with special guest @KelseaBallerini. Pre-sale tickets go on sale to @NoShoesNation members November 25. Join now for your exclusive code: kennychesney.com/joinTickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 2 at 10am. https://t.co/k1X0A8N52W

March 25 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

March 30 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

April 1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

April 6 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

April 8 - Wilkes-Barre Township, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

April 12 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

April 14 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amphitheater

April 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga

April 25 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

April 27 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 29 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

May 4 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The Mark

May 6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

May 9 - Grand Forks, ND - The Alerus Center

May 11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 13 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 18 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

May 20 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

May 25 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

May 27 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf

July 22 - Des Moines, IA - Hy-Vee Indy Race

Chesney further spoke about his supporting artist on the tour, Kelsea Ballerini, and who he grew up with, stating:

"Kelsea understands everything about where I come from, because she's from there, too."

The artists recently collaborated on the single Half of My Hometown.

Poll : 0 votes