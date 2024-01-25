KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 sneaker pack: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

Directed by NIGO, the KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 trainer pack, brings a perfect combination of fashion, function, and athleticism. The GEL-Kayano 20 model has three distinct color variations present in this pack. These pairs exhibit a unique design that caters to a diverse range of preferences.

In every trainer, KENZO's ingenuity is evident. The initial pair comprises tints of blue, black, green, and orange. It features synthetic zebra fur as an embellishment to make a daring assertion. The second option has a more understated appearance. It consists of shades of grey, black, white, and gold while retaining the synthetic fur quality.

The third colorway exudes liveliness and vibrancy. It showcases a diverse array of colors, complemented by plastic overlays. This aesthetic is characteristic of KENZO's dynamic sensibility. Each sneaker is adorned with the KENZO logo, resilient rubber outsoles, and gel-cushioned midsoles.

The KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 collection debuted at Kenzo Paris on January 23, 2024. January 26 marks a global release via ASICS.com. The cost of each trainer is $350.

Black, blue, green, and orange

This pair's vibrant blend distinguishes it. The tints of blue, black, green, and orange are striking. The synthetic zebra fur imparts an air of exoticism.

White, Grey, Black, and Gold

KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 sneakers (Image via Kenzo)

Those who value understatement will find this colorway to be optimal. While sophisticated, its neutral hues are understated. The gold embellishments impart an air of opulence.

Multiple hues

This variant extols the beauty of hues. Bold and vivacious, the multicolored pattern is ideal for those who enjoy making a statement.

A prominent element is faux zebra fur, which imparts an air of opulent exoticism and an exceptional texture to the overall design. Featuring ASICS' distinctive gel-cushioned midsoles, this pair provides support and comfort, making it suitable for both leisure attire and athletic endeavors.

KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 sneakers (Image via Kenzo)

About this KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 sneaker pack, the official website of ASICS states:

"Originally launched in 2013, the ASICS GEL-KAYANO 20 is a cushioned sneaker that provides comfort and stability. This resilient shoe is being relaunched by KENZO, further emphasizing the legitimacy of the brand in the sneaker market. Three genderless KENZO x ASICS styles combine the colorful heritage of KENZO and the technical expertise of ASICS."

The durable rubber outsoles offer exceptional traction and an extended lifespan, making them appropriate for a wide range of activities and environments.

By strategically positioning the KENZO logo on the lateral toe, left tongue, and insoles, the collaboration is discreetly highlighted.

The KENZO x ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 Sneaker Pack features a distinctive combination of hues and materials in each pair. It embodies the fashion-forward design ethos of KENZO and the dedication to performance and excellence in athletic apparel by ASICS. The partnership signifies more than the union of two brands; it is a homage to innovation, fashion, and the craft of footwear design.

