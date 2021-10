Kep1er Seo Youngeun accused of cultural appropriation for past hairstyle, older sister releases statement

Girls Planet 999 star Seo Youngeun was recently accused of cultural appropriation after a past video of hers gained attention. The video is from 2018 and features Seo Youngeun in what is popularly known as corn-row braids. People from the Black community usually sport this style of braid to protect their hair.

The claims and the subsequent backlash online allegedly led to Seo Youngeunโ€™s sister releasing a statement online. It has not been officially confirmed if the statement released by Twitter user @youngeun_debut is from the starโ€™s sister.

What information has the Twitter account, that claims to be the elder sister of Seo Youngeun, released so far?

Fans believe the Twitter account made the claim because the same handle had shared unseen pictures of Seo Youngeun from her childhood in the run-up to recent years.

The account, which claims to be Youngeunโ€™s sister, began with answers to fansโ€™ DMs regarding the K/DA cover video. She clarified that she decided to make a public statement now because of the huge number of DMโ€™s she received about it.

She also clarified that it was not easy for her to speak publicly about the issues surrounding Youngeun, and hence why it took more time.

In the statement, Seo Youngeunโ€™s sister explained that the star was very young when the video was shot. She would have been somewhere between 13 and 14 years of age. So Seo Youngeunโ€™s sister said that she did not have input in her styling.

She said, โ€œFirst of all, Seo Youngeun was much younger than now when she filmed the video, and she was unable to style her hair herself. And at that time, her hairstyle didnโ€™t matter to the general public, so I didnโ€™t think this would be a problem.โ€

She also apologized to fans and others who were disappointed by this. Instead, she clarified that it was never Seo Youngeunโ€™s intention to disparage anyoneโ€™s race or mock anyoneโ€™s culture.

The statement further added,

ALSO READ Article Continues below

I apologize to everyone who has been hurt by this. However, if you think she did it to disparage race, steal culture, or mock, Iโ€™m really sorry, but itโ€™s not true. As you know, she is a person who loves and respects everything regardless of people, background, occupation, religion, culture, etc. None of her actions was intended to harm, mock, or behave rudely. She was just a young child who was ignorant of cultural differences.

In addition to this, Yeongeunโ€™s sister has also claimed that she will do the best to educate her sister.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan