Kevin Clash net worth: Sesame Street puppeteer's fortune explored amid workplace abuse allegations

Kevin Clash, the former puppeteer for Elmo from Sesame Street, is now facing workplace abuse allegations, according to an exposé by The Hollywood Reporter. In the original report published on March 17, another puppeteer from Disney Plus’ Earth to Ned accused Clash of abusive behavior on the set.

As per the publication’s account of the puppet wrangler, on the very first day of his employment in 2019, he was advised not to address Clash directly. However, later the person alleged that he was yelled at by Clash, who told him to “shut the f**k up.”

Meanwhile, Sesame Street director, director, and puppeteer Joey Mazzarino expressed that he did not face abusive behavior from Clash.

Exploring Sesame Street puppeteer Kevin Clash’s controversy

In the report from The Hollywood Reporter, the puppet wrangler alleged that Clash behaved abusively on set. The wrangler said,

“...when it came to wranglers, I was told he tends to be condescending and nasty.”

The allegations come after the controversial puppeteer was sued by four people who claimed that Kevin Clash had intercourse with them while they were minors. In 2012, the four plaintiffs filed civil lawsuits against Clash, who denied the allegations at the time. However, after the allegations, Clash resigned from the Sesame Workshop and kept a low profile. Later, all the cases were dismissed owing to the expiration of the clause after six years had passed.

Following his departure from Sesame Street, the former Elmo puppeteer and voice artist worked on other projects like Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance in 2019. A year later, Clash worked on Disney Plus’ Earth to Ned. As per IMDb, his last enagement was in Apple TV Plus’ Fraggle Rock in 2022.

How much is Kevin Clash worth?

According to data pooled from multiple websites, the 61-year-old puppeteer and voice actor is estimated to be worth around $5 million to $12 million. The puppeteer and voice-actor started his career in 1981 and starred in one episode of The Great Space Coaster and Goriddle Gorilla.

Kevin Clash joined Sesame Street in 1983 and was associated with the franchise till 2018. Clash has had an extensive career spanning over 34 years since his foray into the industry, followed by a brief hiatus from 2012 to 2018 when he stopped working on active projects.

Since 2018, the controversial industry veteran has worked on multiple projects. As per his IMDb profile, Clash has appeared in 222 projects, which explains his massive speculated net worth.

Edited by Sabika