Who was Stephen J. Lawrence? 'Sesame Street' composer dies aged 83

The music industry recently lost another talented member, Stephen J. Lawrence. The composer passed away on December 30 at the Clara Maas Medical Center in Belleville, New Jersey, and was 83 years old at the time of his death.

Stephen’s death was confirmed by his wife Cantor Cathy Lawrence. A private backyard memorial service will be held on January 8.

The Daytime Emmy winner’s cause of death remains unknown and further details will be revealed in the next few days.

Stephen J. Lawrence’s journey as a music composer

Born on September 5, 1939, he was a resident of New York City. People mostly knew him as Stephen Lawrence, although he used the middle initial to avoid confusion with the singer of the same name.

Lawrence took his B.A. in Music from Hofstra University and composed more than 300 songs throughout his career. His work on the children's education television series Sesame Street made him the winner of three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition.

Stephen J. Lawrence composed the music of One Summer Love, released in 1976 (Image via Park Circus)

Stephen J. Lawrence composed the title song and four more for the ABC television special, called Free to Be… You and Me.

He provided music for the movie Bang the Drum Slowly in 1976 and cult horror classic, Alice, Sweet Alice in 1976. The latter was a recipient of the music award at the Paris International Festival of Fantasy and Science Fiction.

Stephen composed the score of the romantic drama film One Summer Love in 1976 and the live-action movie musical, Red Riding Hood, in 1989.

He also composed songs for another live-action movie musical, The Emperor’s New Clothes, followed by an HBO animated musical, The Tale of Peter Rabbit.

Lawrence tied the knot with Christine Jones in 1984 and welcomed a daughter, Hanna, two years later. The couple later divorced and Stephen married Cathy Schwartzman in 2002.

Netizens pay tribute to Stephen J. Lawrence

Stephen J. Lawrence made a mark in the entertainment industry with his music in several films and TV series. The public expressed their grief on social media when they heard that the composer is no more.

Fausto Fernández @faustianovich Adiós a Stephen Lawrence, compositor de cabecera (sintonías y más de 300 canciones) del televisivo BARRIO SÉSAMO pero también de la BSO de las terroríficas EL ROSTRO DE LA MUERTE, de Alfred Sole, y MIRRORS. También de AMOR DE VERANO, MUERTE DE UN JUGADOR...

Descanse en paz. Adiós a Stephen Lawrence, compositor de cabecera (sintonías y más de 300 canciones) del televisivo BARRIO SÉSAMO pero también de la BSO de las terroríficas EL ROSTRO DE LA MUERTE, de Alfred Sole, y MIRRORS. También de AMOR DE VERANO, MUERTE DE UN JUGADOR...Descanse en paz. https://t.co/6FYipQUClL

Seth Anderson @sth_rbrt



He wrote many wonderful songs for Sesame Street. This is one of my favorites. twitter.com/SesameWorkshop… Sesame Workshop @SesameWorkshop We are saddened by the passing of our friend Stephen Lawrence, who composed more than 300 beloved songs and scores in over 30 years on Sesame Street, like the classic "Fuzzy and Blue." Thank you for bringing smiles, laughter, and the gift of music to our neighborhood. ♥️ We are saddened by the passing of our friend Stephen Lawrence, who composed more than 300 beloved songs and scores in over 30 years on Sesame Street, like the classic "Fuzzy and Blue." Thank you for bringing smiles, laughter, and the gift of music to our neighborhood. ♥️ https://t.co/zIITs231EI My father-in-law Stephen Lawrence passed away last week. He was an incredibly talented guy and I'll miss discussing what musicals we do and don't like.He wrote many wonderful songs for Sesame Street. This is one of my favorites. youtu.be/87ogPpFLA4g My father-in-law Stephen Lawrence passed away last week. He was an incredibly talented guy and I'll miss discussing what musicals we do and don't like. He wrote many wonderful songs for Sesame Street. This is one of my favorites. youtu.be/87ogPpFLA4g twitter.com/SesameWorkshop…

Stephanie D'Abruzzo @DAbruzzoTweets Sonia Manzano @SoniaMManzano https://t.co/PdAkQUfD2h I didn't get to work with Stephen Lawrence at Sesame, but thanks to @SoniaMManzano asking me to sing on the demo album of NO DOGS ALLOWED I got to work with him on that wonderful experience. He was so incredibly talented, his music so singable… but I mostly recall his kindness. twitter.com/SoniaMManzano/… I didn't get to work with Stephen Lawrence at Sesame, but thanks to @SoniaMManzano asking me to sing on the demo album of NO DOGS ALLOWED I got to work with him on that wonderful experience. He was so incredibly talented, his music so singable… but I mostly recall his kindness. twitter.com/SoniaMManzano/…

elizblair @elizblair



@npr



npr.org/2022/01/03/106… From Muppets to major stars, Stephen Lawrence wrote infectious melodies, including “Free To Be… You and Me.”@npr @npratc From Muppets to major stars, Stephen Lawrence wrote infectious melodies, including “Free To Be… You and Me.”@npr @npratc npr.org/2022/01/03/106…

Edward Champion @EdwardChampion

variety.com/2022/music/new… Stephen J. Lawrence, award-winning composer for SESAME STREET, has passed away. Stephen J. Lawrence, award-winning composer for SESAME STREET, has passed away. variety.com/2022/music/new…

Michael Pinto @michaelpinto Rest in peace Stephen J. Lawrence (1939—2021), NYC based composer who worked on Sesame Street and Free to Be... You and Me 🎼 youtu.be/_26FOHoaC78 Rest in peace Stephen J. Lawrence (1939—2021), NYC based composer who worked on Sesame Street and Free to Be... You and Me 🎼 youtu.be/_26FOHoaC78

Chris Hastings @chrisjhastings Variety: Stephen J. Lawrence, ‘Sesame Street’ Composer and ‘Free to Be… You and Me’ Musical Director, Dies at 82 variety.com/2022/music/new… Variety: Stephen J. Lawrence, ‘Sesame Street’ Composer and ‘Free to Be… You and Me’ Musical Director, Dies at 82 variety.com/2022/music/new…

Also Read Article Continues below

Lawrence is survived by his wife Cathy, brother Robert, daughter Hanna, son-in-law Seth, grandson Arthur and stepsons Sam and Nick Kline.

Edited by Danyal Arabi