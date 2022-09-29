3 key details about Andrew Vlasto's murder by wife Sylvia Mitchell

Andrew Vlasto was killed after consuming a deadly concoction of prescription drugs. It was reportedly administered to him by his newlywed wife of three months, Sylvia Mitchell. The two got married secretly in mid-1993, and by November of that year, Vlasto was dead. Mitchell allegedly killed Vlasto to acquire his $500,000 fortune.

Following the efforts of the victim's concerned nephew, James Vlasto, Mitchell was brought down along with the infamous Tene Bimbo Gypsy clan she was associated with. The clan would reportedly defraud wealthy and elderly men and sometimes even poison them to death.

The infamous 1993 case will now become the subject of ID's Black Widows: Kiss, Marry, Kill this Thursday, September 29, 2022. The episode, titled Gypsy Hustle, will air at 9 pm ET on the network.

Find below a list of essential details about Andrew Vlasto's murder from poisoning.

Three essential facts to know about Andrew Vlasto's 1993 murder from poisoning

1) Andrew Vlasto's nephew played a significant role in solving the case

After Andrew's death in November 1993, his nephew, James Vlasto, pursued Sylvia Mitchell, whose strange behavior led him to believe that she may have been behind his uncle's untimely death. Her attempts to acquire the riches were also barred while James continued his investigation.

James helped compile evidence that signaled that his uncle was administered opiates and barbiturates. This information prevented her from inheriting anything apart from a sum of $80,000. Additionally, James asked state prosecutors to continue looking into the matter until the perpetrator was caught. The situation was eased by a tip regarding elderly individuals who were "slowly poisoned to death," ultimately leading to Sylvia's arrest in 1999.

James Vlasto reportedly said,

"We were not going to let her get away with it. She'll be locked up for a while, and that’s a good thing."

2) Wife Sylvia Mitchell confessed to drugging Andrew Vlasto after marriage

Vlasto's newlywed wife of three months, Sylvia Mitchell, confessed to killing her elderly husband with prescription medication after being pursued for more than six years. In 2000, she admitted to second-degree manslaughter with the justification that she intended to steal his fortune.

According to reports,

"Mitchell was arrested in Las Vegas in June 1999, and pleaded guilty in June 2000 last month to manslaughter, admitting she stole $70,000 of Andrew Vlasto’s money – and drugged him to do it."

Mitchell was 35 when she pleaded guilty in Manhattan's State Supreme Court, claiming that she "recklessly and repeatedly" administered Valium, Tylenol with codeine, and other drugs to 85-year-old Andrew Vlasto. She was prosecuted and given a maximum term of five to fifteen years in jail by Justice Bonnie Wittner.

3) Andrew Vlasto's murder was linked to the crimes of the Tene-Bimbo Gypsy clan

According to investigators, rich elderly men were targeted and poisoned by young women affiliated with the Tene Bimbo clan, infamous for their criminal activities through the 80s and 90s. Sylvia Mitchell was associated with the clan through her partner, Ephrem Bimbo. Thus, Mitchell married Vlasto, a wealthy Greek immigrant, with the intention of looting and killing him.

Authorities only found out about the connection when Andrew's nephew, James, was tipped about numerous similar cases in San Francisco. Five elderly men were poisoned using prescription drugs by their young female partners. Their deaths looked natural until further examinations were carried out.

Andrew's nephew openly commented on the clan's activities, saying,

"It's a business. Killing people, getting their assets. They know that if they act quickly enough, they can be in and out before anybody notices."

Black Widows: Kiss, Marry, Kill airs on ID this Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

