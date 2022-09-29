How was the Tene Bimbo Gypsy clan involved in Andrew Vlasto's murder by wife Sylvia Mitchell?

Former editor of Atlantis Andrew Vlasto remained a bachelor until he married a Tene Bimbo Gypsy clan member, Sylvia Mitchell, who eventually drugged him to death in 1993.

A subsequent investigation, conducted by the victim's nephew James Vlasto, proved that Mitchell was linked to the Tene Bimbo Gypsy clan, infamous for its women marrying wealthy elderly men, who were "slowly poisoned to death." The clan became famous after becoming the subject of the book King Of The Gypsies.

Multiple other cases similar to Andrew Vlasto's were discovered. After receiving a tip, authorities discovered five other elderly men died between 1984 and 1994. Allegedly young women from the clan deceived older men into falling for them, subsequently poisoning them to make their deaths look natural.

Here's more about Sylvia Mitchell's involvement in the Gypsy clan ahead of the Black Widows: Kiss, Marry, Kill episode premiere on ID.

The Tene Bimbo Gypsy clan victimized multiple elderly men, including Andrew Vlasto

Sources state that the Tene Bimbo Gypsy clan was involved in defrauding multiple elderly and wealthy men, many of whom were poisoned to death in the process. The case, dubbed Foxglove, led to a string of five murders that occurred between 1984 and 1995.

Police alleged that the clan members used digitalis, a cardiac drug made from foxglove flowers, to carry out their murder-for-profit operation. Shortly after marrying the younger women from the clan, these San Francisco-based men were reportedly killed via this drug.

The perpetrator reportedly stole more than $1 million in cash, real estate, jewelry, and vehicles in the California cases. Angela Tene Bufford, Sylvia Mitchell, and Mary Tene Steiner, all from San Francisco, were detained as suspects. According to Daniel J. Castleman of the Manhattan district attorney's office, Mitchell was connected to the Tene-Bimbo gang through her lover, Ephrem Bimbo.

The three San Francisco women and their male accomplices ultimately entered a guilty plea to fraud charges to avoid severe punishment.

Sources state that,

"Mitchell was arrested in Las Vegas in June 1999, and pleaded guilty in June 2000 last month to manslaughter, admitting she stole $70,000 of Andrew Vlasto’s money – and drugged him to do it."

Judges believed Sylvia Mitchell was not the mastermind behind Andrew Vlasto's murder plot

Investigators claimed that the women connected to the Tene Bimbo clan met wealthy older men with the intent to kill them. In Andrew Vlasto's case, Sylvia Mitchell, a companion of a Tene family member, married the well-off Greek immigrant to acquire his $500,000 fortune.

Mitchell came under suspicion after a friend of Vlasto's nephew, James, tipped him about a San Francisco Examiner article about five men who were "slowly poisoned to death" between 1983 and 1994. The men were aged between 87 to 96. An inquiry was launched after James Vlasto turned over the clippings to the district attorney's office.

Mitchell was given a minimum sentence of five to 15 years after entering a guilty plea to manslaughter, grand larceny, and perjury charges. During the sentencing, Justice Bonnie Wittner refused to believe that Mitchell was the mastermind behind the murder plot.

Justice Wittner reportedly said,

"I believe she had co-conspirators."

Sylvia Mitchell's lawyer, Arthur W. Greig, described her as "a victim of the circumstances," referring to her connections with the Tene Bimbo Gypsy clan. Greig also asserted that,

"She did not administer the drugs with the intention of killing Mr. Vlasto."

Tune in to Black Widows: Kiss, Marry, Kill on Investigation Discovery to learn more about Andrew Vlasto's murder from poisoning on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

