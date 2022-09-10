CBS 48 Hours: 5 things to know about Bianca Rudolph's death

Bianca Rudolph's last moments were spent on an African safari in Zambia minutes before her husband, Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph, of 34 years shot her dead in their cabin room on the final day of their hunting trip. Larry later claimed that she accidentally shot herself while carelessly packing a loaded shotgun.

The case, which was initially determined to be an accident, was later picked up as a premeditated murder fueled by financial motives and a twisted love affair. Larry and his lover, Lori Milliron, were brought to justice for their unlawful actions six years later when a federal jury found them guilty in connection with Bianca Rudolph's 2016 alleged murder case and mail fraud.

The subsequent trial revealed shocking information about the former couple's decades-long marriage and incriminating behavior displayed by her husband in the days and months after her suspicious death.

Five key facts to know about Bianca Rudolph's suspicious death

1) Bianca Rudolph's shooting death was ruled suspicious by a US Embassy officer

Lawrence Rudolph allegedly attracted attention when he attempted to hastily cremate his wife's remains in Zambia. Rudolph arranged for her cremation in about three days' time after informing the US Embassy. The consulate chief asserted that he did not feel well about the process and the husband's hasty decision to get rid of his wife's remains.

The consular chief even visited the burial home to investigate and capture images of Bianca's body that might be useful in the future. Rudolph originally claimed that his wife may have died by suicide, but a police inquiry in Zambia determined that it was likely caused by an accidental discharge. Similar results were found by insurance investigators, who paid on the insurance claims.

However, forensic studies revealed that Bianca Rudolph's injuries were caused by a shot fired from a distance of at least two feet. An FBI complaint reportedly stated:

"At that distance, there is reason to believe that Bianca Rudolph was not killed by an accidental discharge as stated."

2) A friend of Bianca's raised questions about the cremation process

After learning of Bianca Rudolph's immediate cremation after tragic death, one of her friends, according to an FBI criminal complaint, raised suspicions. She believed the "cremation to have been against Bianca's wishes because she (Bianca) was a strict Catholic."

The FBI complaint stated that Bianca's friend informed the FBI about Lawrence Rudolph's alleged affair with assistant Lori Milliron. She also disclosed that the husband "had been verbally abusive in the past and that the two had fights about money." However, Rudolph's lawyers contended in a letter submitted by them that Bianca's will stated that she wanted to be cremated.

Bianca's friend further revealed to the FBI agent that Lawrence was unwilling to divorce her. She said the renowned dentist was afraid of losing his money. Bianca, on the other hand, was against divorcing him due to her firm Catholic beliefs.

3) Husband Larry claimed millions in insurance claims after Bianca Rudolph's death

The FBI asserted that Lawrence Rudolph began making claims on his wife's life insurance policies worth more than $4.8 million, within a month of his return to the country after Bianca Rudolph's death. The defense contended that Larry Rudolph had no monetary incentive to kill his wife. They further asserted that Rudolph is the owner of a dental empire worth $10 million in Pittsburgh, to prove his innocence in the case.

On the contrary, the prosecution asserted that the shooting incident was in fact a planned act that Lawrence Rudolph carried out to cash in on millions in life insurance claims and was charged with murder and mail fraud. Authorities claimed Rudolph used FedEx to mail insurance claim paperwork as part of a conspiracy to defraud insurance companies.

4) A game scout named Spencer Kakoma also expressed his suspicions

Spencer Kakoma, a game scout on Lawrence and Bianca Rudolph's African safari, claimed he got to the cabin in less than 15 seconds after hearing the gunfire. Kakoma stated that he saw Bianca empty the rifle the previous evening and asserted that Rudolph initially stated that Bianca died by suicide by shooting herself while he was in the washroom.

Later, Rudolph changed his story, stating that Bianca accidentally shot herself while packing up the firearm. Kakoma claimed that Lawrence's narrative wasn't adding up. He claimed that when Rudolph raced to the cabin after hearing the gunshot, he was fully dressed. However, Rudolph's version of the story that he narrated to local authorities said that he was in a towel when it occurred.

5) Bianca Rudolph's husband arrested five years after her demise

According to records, investigators detained Dr. Rudolph, 67, in December 2021 and charged him with one charge of murdering an American citizen abroad and one count of mail fraud.

On January 6, he entered a not guilty plea in federal court in Denver, Colorado. Dr. Rudolph maintains that Bianca's death was a terrible accident. His attorneys made a statement saying,

"This is an outrageous prosecution against Dr. Larry Rudolph, a man who loved his wife of 34 years and did not kill her. Back in 2016, his wife had a terrible accident during a hunting trip in Zambia. The investigators on the scene concluded it was an accident. Several insurance companies also investigated and agreed."

They added:

"Now, more than five years later, the government is seeking to manufacture a case against this well-respected and law abiding dentist. Dr. Rudolph looks forward to his trial where he will demonstrate his innocence."

