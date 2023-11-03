Sexyy Red and Khia's online feud has taken a worse turn as they have continued to abuse each other on social media. The problems started on October 30, 2023, when Khia insulted Red during her appearance on the show titled Gag Order. Khia's insult responded to fans comparing her to other female musicians, including Red.

Also known as Janae Nierah Wherry, Red is famous for her singles like Pound Town and SkeeYee, and her net worth is said to be $400,000. On the other hand, Khia is a singer and record producer and has gained recognition for her single, My Neck, My Back (Lick It). Khia has also earned a lot from her career, and her net worth is $500,000.

iHeart revealed that Khia referred to Red as a "Young Thugga-looking-a*s b*tch." Khia said that Red was doing "h*e sh*t" and added,

"Attempting to come for a real queen. Being ugly than a muthaf*cka. Looking like an old crumbled up stale backwood that ain't nobody buying – take that sh*t back to the store wh*re. But ain't no refund."

Red also responded by posting a comment on the same video, which stated,

"Just another ol washed up h@g hating ona yung turnt rich bthc. Hatin on b**hes den & you still ah made hater."

Red posted shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) where she wrote,

"Khia will get dem ol bones dragged in real life but she don't got enough money ro b in the same room as me."

Sexyy Red and Khia have earned a lot of wealth from their respective careers

Sexyy Red has pursued a successful career as a rapper since 2018 and has released multiple musical projects that have been commercially successful. Her musical career has contributed a lot to her career, and her net worth is $400,000, as stated by Distractify.

Sexyy Red has released two mixtapes in her career. Her debut mixtape, Ghetto Superstar, was released in December 2021, and Hood Hottest Princess followed it in June this year. The latter received mixed reviews from critics but reached the top of the US Billboard 200.

Sexyy Red's discography includes an EP titled Pound Town, also released in April this year. She is famous for her singles like Slob on My Ckat, Born by the River, Female Gucci Mane, and more.

The 25-year-old has collaborated with artists like Sukihana, Rob49, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Durk on a few singles. Sexyy Red has been featured in the songs of various singers, including NLE Choppa, DaBaby, Flo Milli, and others.

Khia has similarly accumulated a lot of wealth from her career

Also known as Khia Shamone Finch, she has released seven albums alongside ten singles. Her debut album, Thug Misses, was released in April 2002, and it reached the 33rd spot on the US Billboard 200.

Khia's second album, Gangstress, also received a similar response. She continued to release more singles, and her latest album, QueenDomCum, was released in July 2016.

She was featured in Janet Jackson's single, So Excited, released in 2006. Finch is also known for her singles like Be Your Lady, You Deserve It, Kash Only, Snatch the Cat Back, and more.