Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US4-S GEL-Terrain sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US4-S GEL-Terrain sneakers are the latest buzz in the sneaker community. These shoes, designed under the Kiko Kostadinov Studio umbrella, bring a fresh perspective to ASICS' footwear range. Notably, the design is not a direct collaboration with Kostadinov but a product of his studio's creative efforts.

The ASICS US4-S GEL-Terrain stands out as an impressive gorp-core-themed sneaker. It combines various ASICS properties into one striking silhouette. Sneakerheads have been eagerly awaiting this new model, and now they can have it within your reach.

The release of these sneakers is set for February 2 in the APAC region. However, the US release date is still to be determined. Fans in America are on the lookout for this exciting launch.

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US4-S GEL-Terrain sneakers showcase a range of distinct features

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US4-S GEL-Terrain sneakers (Image via Instagram/@sickboiss)

The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US4-S GEL-Terrain sneakers showcase an elaborate colorway. The No-Sew construction is a notable feature. The construction method enhances the sneaker's durability and aesthetic appeal. The base features chain-mail mesh with white threading against a black background. This creates a striking visual contrast.

The design of these sneakers is truly innovative. The mid-panel sports a diamond-shaped pattern where the exterior eye-stays reside. This detail adds a unique touch to the overall design. The exposed GEL cushioning at the heel is adorned with minor speckles, which resemble glitter. This adds a hint of glamor to the sneakers. An extended asymmetrical pull-tab at the tongue’s peak increases both functionality and style.

Additional colorways

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US4-S GEL-Terrain sneakers (Image via Instagram/@sickboiss)

There are likely more colorways in production for the Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US4-S GEL-Terrain sneakers. These will also sport the same modified construction, offering variety to consumers. Fans of the brand can look forward to exploring these additional options.

The official website of Asics states about the US4-S GEL-Terrain sneakers:

"The CURATORIAL Collection, curated style by Kiko Kostadinov Studio and ASICS features reworked versions of the US5-S GEL-QUANTUM KINETIC™, US4-S GEL-TERRAIN™, and UB6-S GT-2160™ sneakers. This collection draws inspiration from various material environments (Brandishing, Lucent Gloss, Soft and Hard Frames, and Pattern Tessellations) that juxtapose one another. These influences harmoniously balance the ideas of symmetry, repetition, geometry, and the beauty of imperfection."

History of Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS

Kiko Kostadinov, a Bulgarian designer, has been making waves in the fashion world. Known for his unique approach to design, he has crafted remarkable models like the GEL-Novalis Mule.

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US4-S GEL-Terrain sneakers (Image via Instagram/@sickboiss)

ASICS, on the other hand, is a Japanese athletic equipment company. It is celebrated for its innovative and comfortable sneakers. The collaboration, under the Kiko Kostadinov Studio sub-line, merges the creative genius of Kostadinov with ASICS' technical prowess.

The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US4-S GEL-Terrain sneakers represent a unique fusion of style and technology. These trainers are going to make a bold and outstanding design statement. They'll be popular with both sneakerheads and style-forward people thanks to their amazing features and striking appearance.

Excitement and anticipation are building in the sneaker community as more colorways and the US release are anticipated.