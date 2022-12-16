Killer Couples: What happened to John Aegerter?

John Aegerter, a businessman from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was found tied up, fatally beaten, and strangled to death in the garage of his Brookfield home in June 2011. Authorities discovered his body during a welfare check when he failed to show up at work.

Aegerter's longtime friend Al Hajny's wife and former worker at his communications tower business called Air Page Corp., Lynn Hajny, was arrested shortly after the killing. Along with her was her boyfriend, Tommy Douyette, who was allegedly manipulated into participating in the brutal murder. Lynn reportedly wanted John killed over money that he owed to her husband.

The investigation into the case also developed a conspiracy theory about a third man from the police department who may have been involved in plotting the murder of the wealthy but eccentric businessman.

The investigation into the case also developed a conspiracy theory about a third man from the police department who may have been involved in plotting the murder of the wealthy but eccentric businessman.

The synopsis of the episode states:

"The death of a wealthy businessman exposes a bizarre murder conspiracy."

Brookfield Businessman John Aegerter was found dead in the garage during a welfare check

John Aegerter, a businessman who owned Air Page Corp. in Milwaukee, some satellite radio companies, and dozens of radio transmission towers, was found murdered in the garage of his Brookfield home when one of his employees, Jeremy Swenson, arrived at the residence along with authorities for a welfare check. John failed to show up for work, which got his colleagues concerned.

Aegerter was discovered dead in his garage at his house in the 14300 block of Golf Parkway. He was wrapped with duct tape over his face, legs, and head and had multiple plastic bags covering his head. A white electrical cable was tied around his neck.

Several hours later, Lynn Hajny and Tommy Douyette were arrested at Hajny's cousin's home in Slinger, where the two fled after failing to return to John's house to retrieve and get rid of the body. After the arrest, Douyette learned that Hajny was going to pin the blame on him. So, he confessed that she orchestrated the murder and that he was a mere pawn who was manipulated into participating.

Tommy claimed that on June 21, 2011, when they went to John's house, even though they intended to murder him during the Fourth of July holiday, Lynn enticed him outside the garage. Then, Tommy assaulted him, strangling the businessman with a cable until he wasn't moving. Lynn then used duct tape and tied it around his neck.

Who killed John Aegerter and why?

According to authorities, Tommy Douyette fatally assaulted and strangled 63-year-old John Aegerter. Douyette also alleged that he was manipulated into committing the crime by Hajny, who was married to the victim's longtime friend from college, Albert Hajny. Albert, aka Al, used to work at Air Page Corp. but was not involved in the murder.

However, Lynn claimed that the victims owed her husband money. Prosecutors alleged that Lynn wished to slowly liquidate Aegerter's assets worth millions, including his satellite radio companies and dozens of radio transmission towers. Douyette stated that Lynn planned to dismember and dispose of the victim's body before posing as him to sell all his assets.

It was also discovered that Douyette was not the only man Hajny planned John's murder with. Sources stated that she also planned to murder him with a Wauwatosa police clerk named Mark Finken, who committed suicide shortly after authorities questioned him.

Both Tommy Douyette and Lynn Hajny were given their respective plea deals. The former was sentenced to 30 years, with 20 years of extended supervision, while Hajny entered an Alford Plea and was sentenced to 15 years and nine months with five years and three months of extended supervision.

Tune in to Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen to learn more about John Aegerter's case.

