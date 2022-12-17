Killer Couples: Who are Lynn Hajny and Tommy Douyette?

In October 2012, Lynn Hajny and boyfriend Tommy Douyette were sentenced to respective terms of over 15 years and 30 years in prison for the 2011 beating and strangulation murder of Brookfield businessman John Aegerter, who was found dead in his home garage. The couple reportedly attacked the 63-year-old outside his garage and left the tied-up corpse inside it.

Aegerter was found strangled with a cord and duct-taped inside a sleeping bag on June 22, 2011, by one of his employees and authorities who were conducting a welfare check when he failed to show up for work. Authorities arrested the killers not long after the body was found.

Hajny, who was married to the victim's longtime friend Al Hajny, was allegedly the mastermind of the plan while Douyette claimed that he was manipulated into participating in the crime. Both are likely serving their respective sentences in prison right now, however, their current whereabouts remain uncertain.

Tommy Douyette pleaded guilty while Lynn Hajny entered an Alford Plea in 2012

On October 1, 2012, Lynn Hajny of New Berlin accepted a plea deal for her part in the killing of Brookfield businessman John Aegerter. The then 49-year-old pleaded guilty to felony murder caused by aggravated battery on in what is known as an "Alford" plea. In that, she did not particularly admit guilt but agreed that there was enough evidence to convict her. The first-degree intentional homicide charge was dismissed in exchange.

Along with Hajny, 42-year-old Tommy Douyette was also charged with murdering Aegerter. The two had allegedly demanded money from Aegerter, which Lynn claimed was owed to her then-husband Albert "Al" Hajny. The victim was tied up with an electrical cord, duct taped, & covered with plastic bags over his head when police discovered him in his garage.

Prosecutors asserted that Douyette killed John Aegerter, 63, by beating and strangling him. However, the former disclosed to authorities that Hajny, whom he dated for 14 years and who he claimed planned to murder and dismember Aegerter to take his money, pestered and coerced him into it.

Initially, Hajny and Douyette were each charged with participating in a first-degree intentional homicide.

Tommy Douyette, however, pleaded guilty in January to a lesser charge of first-degree reckless homicide, which carried a potential penalty of 40 years in jail, followed by 20 years of extended supervision. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by a maximum of 20 years of extended supervision.

Lynn Hajny canceled her trial last week and entered an Alford plea to a lesser charge of felony murder that carried a possible jail term of 15 years, more than half of what Douyette faced. She was given a sentence of 15 years and 9 months in prison, to be followed by five years and three months of extended supervision.

According to Patch, Lynn Hajny claimed that she was "not a heartless monster," calling herself "a lover of life" and "a helper of people."

She further added:

"I carry spiders outside to the bushes in a big McDonald’s cup rather than kill them."

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Patrick Haughney had called Aegerter's killing a "premeditated, cold-blooded murder."

