Killers of the Flower Moon: Did Ernest Burkhart love Mollie Burkhart? Character's storyline and ending explained

Killers of the Flower Moon directed by Martin Scorsese presents a chilling story based on historical facts. Adapted from David Grann's 2017 best-selling novel, the film delves into the sinister conspiracies and grisly murders that plagued the Osage Nation in the 1920s.

The story of Killers of the Flower Moon unfolds against a backdrop of great wealth, forbidden love, and betrayal, and has profound implications for the Osage community. This cinematic journey takes the viewer deep into history and explores the consequences of greed, deceit, and the desire for justice in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

When the Osage tribe suddenly became rich thanks to the discovery of oil beneath their land, a sinister plot unfolded, orchestrated by nefarious figures intent on exploiting their newfound wealth. This dark tale centers on the tumultuous relationship between Molly Burkhart (Lily Gladstone) and her husband Ernest (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Killers of the Flower Moon: Ernest Burkhart and Mollie Burkhart ending

In the dramatic conclusion of Killers of the Flower Moon, Ernest Burkhart faces the consequences of his actions against Mollie's family and the Osage community. He is found guilty of participating in Anna's murder and attempting to poison Mollie, resulting in a life sentence.

The film shows his eventual pardon, which leads to his divorce from Mollie. Ernest spends the rest of his life connected to the Osage murders, alongside Byron. Mollie remarries and dies from diabetes, with her obituary not mentioning the difficult parts of her life.

Despite initially appearing to genuinely love Mollie, Ernest pleads guilty to killing William Smith, Mollie's sister's husband. He is sentenced to prison and is released on parole in 1937 after testifying against his uncle and Ramsey. Mollie is buried in the Greyhorse Indian Village Cemetery in Osage County, Oklahoma.

Did Ernest love Mollie?

In the film adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon, Leonardo DiCaprio plays the character of Ernest Burkhart, who initially appears to genuinely love Mollie. However, as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Ernest has sinister intentions and wants to destroy Mollie's family, possibly even Mollie herself.

Despite pretending to be interested in Mollie's native language, it is revealed that Ernest's actions were all part of a deceitful plan. The movie delves into the complexity of Ernest's character, a determined but foolish World War I veteran who is manipulated into marriage by his cunning uncle, William Hale.

Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese highlights Ernest's delusions, particularly in a poignant scene where he mistakenly drinks poison meant for Mollie, showcasing his refusal to take responsibility for the terrible events occurring around him.

The nickname "Coyote," given to Ernest by Mollie, symbolizes his greed and deceit, representing his relentless pursuit of wealth and betrayal of the woman he claimed to love.

What happened to Mollie and Ernest Burkhart's children?

Leonardo Dicaprio plays the lead in this film (Image via Apple TV+)

Mollie and Ernest Burkhart had a difficult relationship that harmed their children's lives within the Osage Nation. James "Cowboy" Burkhart, one of their children, married, had children, and lived until the age of 69. Margie Burkhart, his daughter, carries on the family's legacy. Elizabeth Burkhart stayed in Osage before eventually moving to Fairfax.

However, the family faced social exclusion within the tribe, especially Mollie, who was blamed for bringing Ernest into the community. As a result, their children also experienced animosity, with James enduring teasing and exclusion from other Osage children. The book Killers of the Flower Moon sheds light on the Osage murders and raises questions about the untold stories surrounding Mollie and Ernest's children.

Killers of the Flower Moon, which runs for 3 hours and 26 minutes, is a lengthy film, even according to Scorsese's usual standards. It is available on Apple TV+.