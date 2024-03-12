Killing All My Sisters full cast list: Isabella Carlsen and others star in LMN drama

Lifetime's upcoming mystery thriller, Killing All My Sisters, is set to make its debut on March 14, 2024. Directed by Haylie Duff, the movie follows best friends Emily and Jenna and how their relationship gets tested when a series of unfortunate incidents threaten to upset everything.

Emily and Jenna are two best friends who make a fantastic pair. While the former is a brilliant student, the latter is a tennis star in the making. When both of them get accepted to the university of their dreams, they are elated.

However, their relationship is put to the test when Jenna is recruited by an elite sorority and is willing to succeed at all costs. Suddenly, one day, when Jenna disappears, Emily embarks on a quest to find out what happened to her friend, only to stumble upon the sorority’s lethal secrets. Starring Isabella Carlsen in the lead role, Killing All My Sisters is a must-watch thriller on Lifetime.

Who stars in Killing All My Sisters? Cast list explored

The full cast list of the upcoming Lifetime movie includes Isabella Carlsen, Muguet Del Toro, Grace Patterson, and others.

Isabella Carlsen as Emily Stevens

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Isabella Carlsen attended Fleming Island High School, where she was a part of drama and musical theater programs throughout. After completing her schooling, she attended the Florida School of the Arts and graduated in musical theater before going off to the Chicago College of Performing Arts to pursue further education and training.

Carlsen also studied at the Acting Studio of Chicago and Vagabond School of the Arts while she was interning at a talent agency. She then moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 2021 and continued her training at Get Scene Studios and Drama INC. From stage to screen, Carlsen has had a dynamic career. She is a budding new actor who is finding her footing in the entertainment industry. Isabella Carlsen has been cast in the lead role as Emily in Lifetime's Killing All My Sisters.

Muguet Del Toro as Jenna Rose

Muguet Del Toro (Image via IMDb)

Muguet Del Toro is a budding actor from Puerto Rico. She is best known for her role in the movie Isochrona as well as the 2013 horror romance A Warm Body. Recently, Del Toro has been cast in the role of Jenna, Emily's best friend and tennis champion, in the Lifetime horror feature Killing All My Sisters, which is set to release in March 2024.

Others starring in Killing All My Sisters

Apart from Del Toro and Carlsen starring in the lead roles of the Lifetime thriller, a number of talented actors have been cast in the movie in various supporting roles. Here are their names and their respective roles:

Grace Patterson as Brittany

as Brittany Key Symone as Madison

as Madison Muretta Moss as Allie Stevens

as Allie Stevens Stephen Gray as Spencer McMillan

as Spencer McMillan Andrew Reid as William

as William Sarah Kopkin as Olivia

as Olivia Fiona Domenica as Daria

as Daria Gracelynn Rider as Kara

as Kara Caroline McKenzie as Gigi

as Gigi Will Holland as Ryan

as Ryan Jacob Kaufman as Chase

as Chase Courtnè Alyssa as Dana Collins

as Dana Collins Clare Umberger as Shayna

as Shayna Brooke Falcone as Haley

as Haley Jordan Burgess as Nicki

as Nicki Leilah Star as Trish

as Trish Tracy Fisher as Officer Fleming

as Officer Fleming Karra Robinson as Mindy

as Mindy Milton Saul as a Security guard

