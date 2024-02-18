The Beach House Murders cast list: Brittney Dorey and others star in Lifetime drama

Lifetime is bringing another riveting mystery drama, The Beach House Murders, this February. The rollercoaster deception drama follows the twisted tale of novelist Sarah, whose one-night romance with a mysterious stranger lands her in deep trouble.

Sarah becomes the prime suspect in a homicide case when her one-night stand turns up dead at her summer home. The movie unfolds into a whirlwind of false accusations, and shocking secrets surface. Sarah's twisted tale of love, mystery, and romance will be available to watch on the Lifetime channel after its release on February 17, 2024, at 8 p.m. EST.

Directed by Doug Campbell, the movie includes a cast starring Brittney Dorey, Devante Winfrey, Ashli Auguillard, and CJ Hammond.

The Beach House Murders: Cast list explored

The full cast list for The Beach House Murders is here.

1. Brittney Dorey as the novelist Sarah

Brittney Dorey is an actor, entrepreneur, director, and content creator, and she will be starring in the lead role as Sarah in the Lifetime mystery drama. The plot of The Beach House Murders revolves around Sarah, who finds herself in a dicey situation when her one-night stand is found murdered in her beach house, and she apparently has no clue how it happened.

Previously, Dorey has also acted in Dynasty (2017), Family Time (2012), and Almost Nowhere (2020).

2. Cj Hammond as Detective Miller

Dorey will be joined by CJ Hammond, who will play Detective Miller, a detective who takes up the investigation of the shocking murder case at Sarah's house. Hammond was born in Denver but moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of an entertainment career.

He began his journey in the industry as a model and has been in numerous print campaigns. He has also expanded his talents into TV, film, and the music industry, which has landed him leading roles in several feature films. He is primarily a commercial actor and has appeared in multiple television commercials, including for Volkswagon, IHOP, and Coors Light. He also has a bright music career.

Apart from his work in the entertainment industry, Hammond is also passionate about fighting inequality. He is a board member of the South LA Cafe Foundation, an organization that fights against oppression and inequality by creating, building, and empowering the South Central community.

3. Devante Winfrey as the mysterious stranger, Miles

Born and raised in a small town in Mississippi, Devante Winfrey has been associated with numerous professions. As an athlete, he played football before moving on to find his calling for dancing. It was here that he found his connection with the performing arts and decided to become an artist. Winfrey then went to drama school in San Francisco, attending the Academy of Art University and ACT.

He found his opening in theater, performing in numerous plays and musicals. After drama school, he moved to Los Angeles and started working in film and television. Devante Winfrey is known for his roles in The Plantation, Wheels of Beauty (2021), and Unfinished (2022). In the upcoming Lifetime drama, The Beach House Murders, he plays the role of a mysterious stranger, Sarah's one-night stand, who is murdered.

4. Ashli Auguillard as Sarah’s friend Alice

Ashli Auguillard is a native of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. She stands out as a new comedic face on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm (2021) and also has many guest-starring and recurring roles on USA Network, BET, Hallmark Channel, Facebook Watch, and Screambox TV.

Apart from acting, Auguillard is also a certified tactical shooter and wire stunt pro. She is also a stand-up comedian and is skilled in improv, singing, rapping, dancing, and volleyball. Auguillard stars in a supporting role as Alice in The Beach House Murders.

Catch The Beach House Murders streaming now on Lifetime.