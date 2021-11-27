'Dirty Little Deeds' cast list: Nayirah Teshali leads the cast in Lifetime's murder mystery film

Dirty Little Deeds is yet another thriller flick to be released on Lifetime. The storyline of the upcoming movie is intriguing and has the potential to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Dirty Little Deeds revolves around Jessica, who visits her husband Simon’s estate after his father dies. As she is Simon’s second wife, the family gives her a cold shoulder.

Things went sideways when she and her friend found a body, which apparently is Simon’s first wife Daphne.

The official synopsis of Dirty Little Deeds reads:

“Suspicious of her new husband, a woman begins digging into his family's past and uncovers a deadly web of lies.”

Meanwhile, take a look at the cast members of Lifetime’s thriller drama.

Nayirah Teshali as Jessica in 'Dirty Little Deeds'

Nayirah Teshali is an aspiring actress who has lesser projects to her credit. Prior to Dirty Little Deeds, she had appeared in A Party Gone Wrong, Those People, King Bachelor’s Pad, Let’s Just Be Friends and African Time.

Her Instagram profile indicates that she is also a model who likes to travel and party.

Going by the trailer, Teshali’s performance in the Lifetime movie is commendable. She plays the lead role of Jessica in the flick.

Adam Hollick plays Simon

Adam Hollick is a versatile personality who did his University education with the help of a full football scholarship. After leaving his football dreams, he pursued opera singing and earned a Masters Degree in Vocal Performance. From a singer, he transitioned to being an actor.

He has worked in Labor of Lies, A Deadly Bridenapping, Meteor Moon, NCIS: Los Angeles, Adventures of Aladdin and Deadly Sins. In Dirty Little Deeds, he plays Jessica’s husband Simon.

Ashley Doris as Madison

A former Playboy Playmate, Ashley Doris, has done multiple television shows and movies. Some of her credits include Real Husbands of Hollywood, Life Lessons with Trish & Nancy, Sinbad and the War of the Furies, Tag Your Friend and Lantern’s Lane.

In Dirty Little Deeds, she plays Jessica's friend Madison, who was with her when Daphne’s body was found.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Dirty Little Deeds also stars Aleksandra Kaniak (Amelia), Michael Swan (Francis), Alex Mitchell (Evelyn), Nicole Danielle Watts (Detective Brown), Jeff Worden (Terry) and Deb Foster (Daphne).

Meanwhile, Dirty Little Deeds is all set to premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, November 27, at 8:00 pm ET.

Directed by Dylan Vox, the movie’s script is written by Josiah Nelson and Jeremy M. Inman.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider