Lifetime's Deadly Yoga Retreat cast list: Danielle C Ryan, Jonathan Bennett and others star in mystery film

Lifetime's new mystery thriller Deadly Yoga Retreat premieres on June 5, 2022. The film revolves around a woman who decides to retreat to a yoga centre in the hope of finding herself and salvaging her marriage. However, things take a shocking turn when she realizes certain disturbing truths about the centre.

The film stars Danielle C Ryan and Jonathan Bennett in pivotal roles, alongside many others. Read further ahead to know more about the cast of the film.

Meet the cast of Deadly Yoga Retreat

Danielle C. Ryan as Isabella Miller

Danielle C. Ryan plays the central role of Isabella Miller in Deadly Yoga Retreat. Born on June 9, 1993, Ryan is a promising actress who has made a name for herself in the last two decades with films like Little Secrets, The Wild Stallion and The Cat in the Hat. She's also starred in television shows like The District, Days of Our Lives, among many others.

Jonathan Bennett as Remy Morrow

Jonathan Bennett appears in the role of Remy Morrow in the film. Bennett has featured in numerous films over the years, including Mean Girls, Cheaper by the Dozen, Van Wilder: Freshman Year, and many more. He has also been a part of television shows like Veronica Mars and Station 19. As a host, he's known for Food Network's Cake Wars and Halloween Wars. In 2018, he made a cameo in Ariana Grande's music video for her acclaimed song Thank U, Next.

Sarah Ashley Rodriguez as Pam

Sarah Rodriguez (Photo by Tracy Wright Corvo via IMDb)

Sarah Ashley Rodriguez essays the role of Pam in the movie. Rodriguez is best known for films like The Retreat, Dirty Bomb, and Aloha With Love. Apart from movies, she's also been a part of TV shows like Gunfight Chronicles, Between the Covers, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Deadly Yoga Retreat also stars Geronimo Son in a pivotal role. Son is best known for his work on the TV series Murder Made Me Famous.

Deadly Yoga Retreat plot

The plot of the film centers around Isabella Miller who goes to a yoga retreat in the hopes of reinventing herself and mending her marriage. However, behind the tranquil spaces of the centre, Miller soon discovers a monster in the form of a yoga instructor. The official synopsis of the film on Lifetime states:

''Isabella’s marriage is falling apart, and something needs to change to keep her and her husband Patrick together. When Isabella is invited to an exclusive Hawaiian yoga retreat run by the famous yoga guru Remy Morrow, Patrick insists she go and try to find herself. Hopefully, this time apart and this time for Isabella to center herself will improve their life together.''

The description further reads:

But when Isabella arrives in paradise, she soon discovers the retreat is not what it seems, and neither is Remy. Isabella must put herself to the test physically and emotionally to survive a psychopath who is stalking and killing the retreat guests. Once his sights are set on her, paradise becomes hell on earth.''

A trailer for the film hasn't been released yet. However, based on the description, viewers can expect a thrilling mystery drama with fascinating characters.

You can watch Deadly Yoga Retreat on Lifetime on June 5, 2022.

