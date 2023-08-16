Killing It season 2 cast list and characters explored

Season 2 of Peacock's Killing It is all set to air on the streaming platform on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The show centers around a man struggling to deal with the various harsh realities of life in modern society. He dreams of becoming an entrepreneur, and out of the blue, life offers him a massive opportunity that he decides to pursue.

The official synopsis of the show, as per Peacock's YouTube channel, reads,

''Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism, and one man’s quest to achieve the American Dream. But first, he has to overcome vicious criminals, nature run wild, and worst of all, corporate America.''

Killing It stars Craig Robinson in the lead role, along with many others playing crucial supporting characters. The show is helmed by Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.

Killing It season 2 cast list: Who stars in Peacock's comedy-drama series?

1) Craig Robinson as Craig Foster

Actor Craig Robinson stars in the role of protagonist Craig Foster in Peacock's Killing It. Foster is a struggling divorced father who tries his best to care for his child while also pursuing his dreams of becoming a successful businessman. However, he faces numerous challenges and obstacles along the way.

Craig Robinson has received highly positive reviews for his performance in the first season, and based on the trailer for the upcoming season, viewers can expect another memorable performance from him in the show. His other notable acting credits include Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and Dolemite Is My Name, to name a few.

2) Claudia O'Doherty as Jillian Glopp

Claudia O'Doherty plays the character of Jillian Glopp in the Peacock comedy series. Glopp is an Uber driver who plays a pivotal role in Craig's life. It is through her that Craig gets into the world of python hunting. Their relationship is one of the more interesting aspects of the story.

O'Doherty has been superb in the first season, perfectly portraying her character's unique traits with remarkable ease. Viewers might recognize her from various other films and TV shows like Love, Extra Ordinary, Our Flag Means Death and many more.

3) Scott MacArthur as Brock

Scott MacArthur plays the role of Brock in Killing It. Brock has been in the python hunting business for quite some time and becomes one of Craig's competitors. He's one of the show's more interesting characters, and it'll be fascinating to watch how his character evolves over the course of the new season.

Scott MacArthur is a noted actor who's been part of quite a few movies and TV shows over the years, like The Righteous Gemstones, No Hard Feelings, and Rim of the World, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the upcoming season also stars many other returning and new cast members. These include:

Stephanie Nogueras as Camille

Rell Battle As Isaiah Foster

Zach Grenier as Jim

Wyatt Walter as Corby

Dot-Marie Jones

Kyle Mooney

Tim Simons

Beck Bennett

Katie Kershaw

Melanie Field

Joe Massingill

Don't forget to watch the new season of Killing It on Peacock on Thursday, August 17, 2023.