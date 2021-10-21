Kim Seon-ho’s ex will take legal action against doxxer threats after actor loses endorsements, movies

A day after Kim Seon-ho's statement was released to the media and public, his ex-girlfriend, who had called him out for manipulating her into getting an abortion, has said that she is ready to take legal action against threats. The individual Ms. A, who wrote about her relationship with Kim Seon-ho in an online community, has said that she will take legal action against anyone who threatens to release her identity to the public.

Doxxing is a huge menace, especially in cases such as Kim Seon-ho's, as fans might take to harassing her for coming out about her relationship with the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor. A statement from the lawyers of the anonymous individual was released to the media.

Kim Seon-ho's ex-girlfriend's lawyer releases statement

In a statement, Kim Seon-ho's ex-girlfriend's lawyer said:

"Hello. We are the lawyers Jung Da Eun and Lee Dong Hoon, who represent Kim Seon Ho’s ex-girlfriend. Currently, on a portion of news sites, social media and online communities, the ex-girlfriend’s personal identity and information have been publicized without permission. Various falsehoods and mockery have also been uploaded. What’s more so is that threats to her personal safety have also not ceased."

They added:

"Insofar as she is currently experiencing mental duress, to the point where it is difficult for her to go about her daily life normally. As she is an ordinary citizen, we request for the slander and guesswork to stop so as not to give her further harm. Please refrain from interview requests as well."

The team concluded:

"We will do our best for her safety as her legal team and any malicious content, articles, posts, comments and more will be dealt with in any way that we can legally."

The threat against her increased when she confessed that there was a misunderstanding between the two in the past.

Kim Seon-ho's ex-girlfriend releases follow-up statement

The ex-girlfriend said that she will remove the first post and explained:

"I’m sorry that my writing seems to have unintentionally caused damage to many people. There was a time where [Kim Seon Ho] and I truly loved each other. I don’t feel good watching him collapse in the moment due to some of my extreme posts."

She added:

"I received an apology from him, and it seems like there were some misunderstandings between us. I hope that no more false content will be released and no more details about his and my relationship will be reproduced and spread. There is a weight on my mind because this incident seems to have caused a lot of damage to many people. I will take this post down soon."

Since the controversy surfaced, Kim Seon-ho has lost multiple endorsement deals, and he also had to give up his spot on the Variety show 1 Day, 2 Nights. He is also not a part anymore of the movies that he had signed earlier this year, such as the romantic comedy titled 20 Clock Date.

