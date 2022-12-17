Kim Woo-jin makes comeback with 'Reborn Rich' new OST

Kim Woo-jin recently made another fantastic comeback by releasing on OST for Netflix's ongoing drama, Reborn Rich. Woojin's OST, In the End, is the fifth soundtrack for the show and was released on December 13, 2022.

Reborn Rich is a story of reincarnation and revenge. It chronicles the tale of Yoon Hyun-woo (played by Song Joong-ki), who is a loyal employee of the Chaebol Soonyang Group, but gets murdered by a member of the same family.

Hyun-woo later finds himself in 1987, reborn as Jin Do-jun, the youngest grandson of the Soonyang family. Making use of this opportunity, he goes on to exact revenge for his murder, and plans for a hostile takeover of the company for himself.

The latest OST by Kim Woo-jin has sent the artist's fans into a frenzy. Many took to social media to gush about the song and praised Woo-jin's vocals.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Reborn Rich features a talented cast of actors, including Song Joon-ki, Shin Hyun-been, Tiffany, and Jo Han-chul. It is based on the popular web novel, The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate, written by San Kyeong.

The series is being aired on JTBC. For worldwide fans, it is available on Netflix and Disney+. It is also streaming on Viu and Viki for select areas.

Who is Kim Woo-jin?

Kim Woo-jin, a former member of K-pop boy band Stray Kids, made his debut with the group in 2018. However, in October 2019, he left the group and JYP entertainment amid controversy.

In January 2020, Woojin took to a newly created Instagram account to announce his return to the spotlight, posting the phrase "Kim Woo Jin restart".

While details about Woo-jin's departure from JYP entertainment and Stray Kids remain scarce, fans are thrilled to see him making music again. His music as a solo artist has received more than 10 million plays across multiple streaming platforms.

This June, Woojin's agency, 10x entertainment even organized his first world tour, which began at Prague, where he performed his famous hits like Still Dream, Ready Now now, and Purple Sky, from his first solo album, The Moment : A Minor.

In 2022, he also made his debut as an actor with the HBO Max original series, titled Alem do Guarda-Roupa, which translates to Beyond the Wardrobe. The show, which is set for a 2023 release, will mark him as the first Korean celebrity to be cast as the main lead on an HBO series.

