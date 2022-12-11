Kindred cast list: Malori Johnson, Micah Stock, and others star in Hulu's sci-fi series

The concept of time travel has always fascinated humankind for years. Since the dawn of the entertainment business, many directors have created several mind-bending movies and series around time travel and time machines, including the cult classic Back to the Future (1985), The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006), Doctor Who (2005- ), Dark (2017-2020), and many more.

As such, Hulu is now set to release their much-awaited sci-fi series Kindred on December 13, 2022.

As per IMDb, the official synopsis of the show reads:

"A young aspiring writer discovers secrets about her family's past when she finds herself mysteriously being pulled back and forth in time to a 19th century plantation."

As is the case with any movie or series, the ensemble cast becomes a major point of discussion, and this article will do the same by diving into the cast of Kindred.

Malori Johnson and Micah Stock's characters will be seen as a couple in Kindred

Mallori Johnson as Dana James

Kindred revolves around the life and family of a woman of African American descent called Dana James. She's portrayed by the talented actress Mallori Johnson, for which she has spent days perfecting.

In the show, Dana is shown as an ordinary woman whose life takes a 360-degree turn when she moves to Los Angeles with her husband as she travels through time and uncovers dark secrets about her family and existence.

Mallori Johnson previously appeared on The Other Zoe and WeCrashed, but her role in Kindred looks fresh and something like never before.

Micah Stock as Kevin Franklin

Micah Stock stars as Kevin Franklin, husband of Dana James, in Kindred. In the series, the couple had a seemingly normal modern life before moving to Los Angeles, where their life was turned upside down.

Stock is best known for playing Deke Slayton in The Right Stuff. The actor is also known for his roles on Broadway and as Doug in Netflix’s Bonding. He was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for It's Only a Play.

Ryan Kwanten as Thomas Weylin

Australian actor Ryan Kwanten plays Thomas Weylin in Kindred. It's been speculated that Thomas is one of the characters Dana meets when she travels through time. Unfortunately, not much has been revealed about the actor's role in the mini-series.

Kwanten is a popular name in Australia and has appeared in several Australian films and shows. He is best known for playing Vinnie Patterson from 1997 to 2002 in the Australian soap opera Home and Away. He is also known for his works in True Blood, Summerland, Them, and The Oath.

Additional cast and staff members

Alongside Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, and Ryan Kwanten, the additional cast includes:

Gayle Rankin as Margaret Weylin

Austin Smith as Luke

David Alexander Kaplan as Rufus Weylin

Louis Cancelmi as Carlo

Brooke Bloom as Hermione

Amethyst Davis as Winnie

Christopher Farrar as Nigel

Kindred has been adapted from Octavia E. Butler's 1979 sci-fi novel of the same name, for which she was awarded the Hugo Award. The directors of the mini-series are Janicza Bravo and Alonso Alvarez, while Cybel Martin and Anka Malatynska did the cinematography.

Other staff members of the show include Amanda Marsalis (co-executive producer) and Ernestine Walker (executive producer), with the story written by Matthew Shire. Additionally, the music of the series has been composed by Twin Shadow.

Produced by FX and Protozoa Pictures, the show comprises 8 episodes, which are set to be released all at once.

Tune into Hulu on Tuesday, December 13, to watch Kindred.

Poll : 0 votes