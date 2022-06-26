KinnPorsche The Series: Nuances of Kim and Porchay’s love story better than the book

With KinnPorsche The Series, episode 11, it has become clear that the TV show does a better job of exploring Kim (Jeff Satur) and Porchay’s (Barcode) love story than the web novel did.

In the web novel, there is only an allusion to Kim and Porchay’s relationship. In the series, however, the two have had an interesting side track from the very beginning.

Kim is introduced as a musician - one that Porchay is a huge fan of. In fact, the latter does everything possible to ensure that the former agrees to tutor him in playing the guitar. Initially in KinnPorsche The Series, Kim’s only intention was to find out the truth about Porsche and Porchay’s parents. The moment Kim learns that Porsche joined his family as a bodyguard, he gets curious about the young man’s family.

Why the conflict between Kim and Porchay in KinnPorsche The Series is better than the book

In the series, Porchay’s innocence charms Kim, and despite his best efforts to maintain some distance, he ends up falling for Porchay. This is also why he does his best to help Kinn and Porsche when Porchay gets kidnapped.

However, something that was kept under wraps even until the latest episode of KinnPorsche The Series was that Kim was with Porchay when masked men had attacked and kidnapped him so that they could teach Porsche a lesson.

Even after all the sweet gestures between them, Kim seemed to have drawn an important conclusion: A relationship between him and Porchay is doomed, and it had been from the very beginning. He is also seen as being a lot more calculative on-screen than in the books. This only adds value to his character arc.

KinnPorsche The Series clearly hints at a heartbreaking end for Porchay and Kim this season, which is a departure from the web novel. In the series, when Porchay learns the truth behind Kim befriending him, he confronts him. Kim also doesn’t disabuse Porchay of the belief that everything between them had been a lie, leading to a heartbreaking outcry.

In the webnovel, however, most of the conflict between Kim and Porchay is merely alluded to. They do not, at any point, take the spotlight from Kinn and Porsche. Save for a mention here, and a name drop there, Kim and Porchay remain background characters.

In fact, in episode 12 of KinnPorsche The Series, Porchay rebels against everything that he has wanted in life. He gives up on interviewing for his college seat, colors his hair, and hangs out with friends who give him alcohol and drugs. Kim, who is in love with Porchay is unable to let the young man take the wrong path. He tries to get Porchay to see reason, but all in vain. This disagreement adds depth to their relationship, a depth that is missing in the novels.

By the end of the latest book in the KinnPorsche series, readers learn that Kim and Porchay have a happy ending (or as happy as possible given the circumstances): Kim is chosen as the heir by his father, so that he can keep both Kinn and Porsche in line. However, neither Kinn, nor the other members of the family are aware of this fact. It is Porchay who is by Kim's side when he takes this title up.

With just two episodes left in this season, it is going to be interesting to see how Kim and Porchay's relationship pans out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far