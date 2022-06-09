KinnPorsche The Series: Here's how Tawan's appearance is different from the webnovel

Right from the beginning of KinnPorsche The Series, it has become clear that the makers of the show have veered away from the source material to breathe life into the lives of Kinn, son of a mafia druglord in Thailand, and Porsche, his bodyguard. Another addition to the manner in which the show has managed to make itself distinct is by changing the setup behind Tawan's character.

Tawan in KinnPorsche The Series, is the character who introduces conflict between Porsche and Kinn. He is Kinn's ex-boyfriend, and reappears in the show, begging for a second chance. Interestingly, in the TV series, he is assumed to be dead before this.

Tawan might bring a rift in KinnPorsche The Series, but takes a different route

In the web novel, Tawan is someone who breaks up with Kinn after cheating on him. Kinn is not the same after this experience and it causes him to have trust issues. Kinn also recalls his relationship with Tawan before the boy reappears in his life. In fact, Porsche decides to leave Kinn's side after he takes time away from their relationship to dwell on his previous relationship.

In KinnPorsche The Series, however, Tawan reappears at an unexpected moment. For months, he is thought to be dead, and he does not leave Kinn's side after cheating. Instead, he sells information about the main family to the Italian mob. This kind of betrayal scars Kinn deeply, and Tawan, who understands this also uses the same technique to bring about a distance between Kinn and Porsche.

Porsche is unhappy with Tawan's presence in Kinn's life and decides to keep an eye on him. He does so by spying on the latter and bugging Tawan's room.

However, Kinn's ex-boyfriend turns things around to make it seem as if Porsche is close to the Second Family son Vegas. He also sows a seed of doubt within Kinn about Porsche's loyalties. One of Kinn's insecurities from the very beginning of his relationship has been Porsche's loyalty.

He is quick to get envious and his temper is sharp when he is in the throes of feeling pangs of jealousy. In one such instance, Kinn decides to lock Porsche up. He has to ensure that the person who leaking information regarding the First Family is not his boyfriend. He also needs to ensure that he doesn't give away the fact that he is not objective regarding matters concerning Porsche.

The series takes a different route

Another important difference between Tawan in KinnPorsche The Series and the web novel is his family. He is Kinn's best friend's brother in the novel, however, the relationship between Tawan's brother and Kinn deteriorates due to the latter's relationship.

On the other hand, the TV series hasn't introduced the former's family at all. At this point, the only mention of his family comes from himself when he claims that his family is used to blackmail him.

He claims that the reason he had sold information about Kinn's family in the past was that his family was in danger. While this may not have made much of a dent in decreasing Kinn's hatred towards Tawan, it does make him a tad bit more empathetic.

Is this the beginning of the end for Kinn and Porsche?

Audiences will be able to find the answer to this question in the upcoming episode of KinnPorsche The Series, set to air on June 10, Saturday.

