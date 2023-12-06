Kith x Timberland "Kithmas" collection: Where to get, release date and more details explored

The Kith x Timberland "Kithmas" collection is poised to add a festive flair to this holiday season. Ronnie Fieg's collaboration with Kith and Timberland brings a fresh perspective to the iconic Timberland Field Boot.

This collaboration is a part of Kith's annual Kithmas collection, which has become a much-anticipated event in the fashion calendar, especially among sneaker and boot enthusiasts.

This year, the collection reprises the relationship between Fieg, Kith, and the New Hampshire-based Timberland brand. The collaboration is a continuation of their previous successful partnerships and showcases an innovative approach to boot design.

Anticipated to showcase a harmonious mix of style, comfort, and robustness, the collection mirrors the signature traits of both Kith and Timberland.

Mark your calendars for the introduction of the Kith x Timberland "Kithmas" collection on Friday, December 8, which is sure to be a standout attraction this holiday season. Pricing information is still under wraps, but the enthusiasm is apparent, with aficionados eager to get these unique and rare designs from its website and select retail outlets.

Kith x Timberland Kithmas collection (Image via SBD)

The design of the Kith x Timberland "Kithmas" collection centers around the Timberland Field Boot, offered in two style options. These boots are crafted with a richly textured leather upper, designed to develop character and appreciate over time.

The addition of the Kith monogram debossing at the mid-foot underlay and the tongue adds a unique touch that differentiates these boots from other Timberland offerings.

Further enhancing the design are custom co-branded elements such as Fieg and Queens Unisphere logos, along with Kith dubraes. These details underscore the collaboration's exclusivity and connect the boots to Kith's New York heritage.

Kith and Timberland Kithmas collection (Image via SBD)

The boots are available in two neutral-based palettes—a light tan and a "Leather Brown"—and offer style versatility, making them appropriate for a variety of events.

The dark chocolate color on the puffed-up leather collar creates a stunning contrast. This feature not only enhances visual attractiveness but also offers comfort. The boot is grounded by a jet-black sole section, emphasizing the silhouette's functional, terrain-ready appearance.

Legacy of Kith and Timberland

Kith x Timberland Kithmas collection (Image via SBD)

Kith, known for its modern approach, has always pushed the boundaries of design and collaboration. Timberland, on the other hand, is renowned for its durable and stylish boots, widely recognized as a staple in outdoor and casual wear.

The Kith x Timberland "Kithmas" collection represents a harmonious blend of Kith's innovative design and Timberland's rugged functionality. This collaboration is not just about fashion; it's a celebration of two brands' legacies coming together to create something unique for the holiday season.

The Kith x Timberland "Kithmas" collection is more than just a seasonal offering; it's a fashion statement that combines style, comfort, and durability. With its unique design elements and the prestige of two iconic brands, these boots are set to be a sought-after item this holiday season.

Available from December 8th as part of the Kithmas 2023 collection, they promise to be a perfect addition to any winter wardrobe. Whether for outdoor adventures or as a fashion statement, these boots are sure to make a mark.