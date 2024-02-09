Knuckles trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways from the Paramount+ series

Paramount has released the first trailer for Knuckles, a spinoff series of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. The mini-series is being hailed as the latest in the cinematic world of Sonic the Hedgehog and Paramount has revealed details of its debut along with the trailer and first look pictures.

Idris Elba reprises his role, voicing the titular character, and Adam Pally will play Wade Whipple, his apprentice whom he trains in “the ways of the Echidna warrior.”

The mini-series is directed by Jeff Fowler, Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker, with Fowler and show star Elba serving as executive producers along with Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington, and Toru Nakahara.

Consisting of six episodes, it has been created by John Whittington and showrunner Toby Ascher and will make its debut on Paramount Plus on April 26, 2024.

Trailer takeaways of Knuckles

1. The series follows the same pattern as the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise movies

Following the two movies of Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, the Paramount mini-series will also be a live-action hybrid concept. The characters of Knuckles, Sonic and Tails, will be animated and they will be joined on screen by human characters both as their friends and enemies.

2. Knuckles will be the star of the series

Even though Sonic will be appearing as a character, the series will not focus on him. As the title suggests, the Paramount mini-series will exclusively focus on sending Knuckles on his adventure.

It will follow our superhero on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery where he takes up the challenge of training Wade, a deputy sheriff of Green Hills. He intends to make him his protégé by teaching him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

But little does our furry red superhero know that he is being sought out by evil forces who intend to exploit him for the wrong purposes.

3. The series takes place between the second and third movies of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise

The Paramount mini-series will be a prequel to the first two films. It takes place after the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 which was released in 2022 and explores the events leading up to the third film in the franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which will come up later this year, in December 2024.

In the second movie, we saw the return of the manic Dr. Robotnik with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna. Sonic and his friend and sidekick, Tails, had teamed up to defeat the evil doctor and in the process ended up pulling Knuckles to their own side.

In the upcoming series, we will see the three team up for their own adventures which will be carried forth to the upcoming movie of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

Along with Elba and Pally, the cast also includes Ben Schwartz and Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who will make voice appearances as Sonic and Tails. Tika Sumpter will reprise her role from the films as Maddie Wachowski.

They will be joined by Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Julian Barratt, Christopher Lloyd, Cary Elwes, Paul Scheer, Rory McCann, and Rob Huebel in various roles in the series. Catch Knuckles this April on Paramount Plus.

