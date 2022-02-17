Kodak Black's new haircut leaves the internet divided

Kodak Black’s hair locks are very popular among fans. However, his recent look left his fans surprised, and they also shared their thoughts on social media.
The rapper showed off his new hairstyle on Instagram and several fans believe that the hairstyle suits him better. In a video shared to Instagram on February 16, he chats with Ktb Rico while both the artists wave several dollar bills at the camera.
He did not wear any jewelry when sporting his new style and was dressed casually.
The video received more than 800,000 views in less than two hours and people also reacted to the same on Twitter:
Although most fans were in love with his short hair, others preferred his look with locks.
Kodak Black released from hospital after being shot
Kodak Black was reportedly shot outside a Los Angeles restaurant where an afterparty for Justin Bieber’s concert was taking place. He was recently released from the hospital on February 14.
TMZ shared a video from outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA that shows Black using a walker while being helped into an SUV.
A press release from the Los Angeles Police Department reported that a brawl occurred between several people outside of The Nice Guy restaurant before gunshots were fired on the morning of February 12 at 2:45 am local time.
Although the names of the victims were not revealed, police said that men aged 19, 24, and 60 were struck by gunfire and that multiple rounds were fired. However, sources confirmed that Kodak was not one of the victims.
The LAPD said that authorities identified two victims of gunshot wounds when they arrived at the spot. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department took the two victims to local hospitals with no severe injuries. Two other victims took themselves to local hospitals, and all of them were in stable conditions the next day.
The LAPD also reported that the gunshots were fired by an unknown individual who fled south and was described as a black male. The incident is currently under investigation.