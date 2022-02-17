Kodak Black's new haircut leaves the internet divided

Kodak Black’s hair locks are very popular among fans. However, his recent look left his fans surprised, and they also shared their thoughts on social media.

The rapper showed off his new hairstyle on Instagram and several fans believe that the hairstyle suits him better. In a video shared to Instagram on February 16, he chats with Ktb Rico while both the artists wave several dollar bills at the camera.

He did not wear any jewelry when sporting his new style and was dressed casually.

The video received more than 800,000 views in less than two hours and people also reacted to the same on Twitter:

CheeChee_Sapio @CheecheeSapio Kodak black I just want to say thank u. I know u loved ur hair. But u look so handsome without them. I try not to blame u for my son. I try to be fair to u. And also to fivio. I really do try my best. I just want u to know that. Kodak black I just want to say thank u. I know u loved ur hair. But u look so handsome without them. I try not to blame u for my son. I try to be fair to u. And also to fivio. I really do try my best. I just want u to know that.

Pkissez @Pkissez1 RapTV @raptvcom Kodak Black got a new hairstyle Kodak Black got a new hairstyle ‼️😳 https://t.co/SEMh0Uqz0c I like the hair cut on KODAK BRAD, I meant Black!! twitter.com/raptvcom/statu… I like the hair cut on KODAK BRAD, I meant Black!! twitter.com/raptvcom/statu…

Fav Libra 😈😈 @ohderrell Kodak black looks good with his hair cut low Kodak black looks good with his hair cut low https://t.co/1GIZhBaC92

sleepy crusadr @sleepycata666 why does kodak black hair looks like a fan why does kodak black hair looks like a fan

home girl @itsmatay My mom sitting in the house with her hair in big twists. My brother gonna say: wassup kodak black.



I’m screaming My mom sitting in the house with her hair in big twists. My brother gonna say: wassup kodak black. I’m screaming

HER 💅🏾🎀 @__BeaautyQueen 🏾 Kodak Black cut is hair. Good boy Kodak Black cut is hair. Good boy 👏🏾

Maria A 🇬🇷 @miszmaria90 ‍♂️ I like Kodak black’s new hair cut‍♂️ I like Kodak black’s new hair cut 💇‍♂️

trilogy @trilogyeffect_ i hate kodak black’s hair man i hate kodak black’s hair man

Although most fans were in love with his short hair, others preferred his look with locks.

Kodak Black released from hospital after being shot

Kodak Black was reportedly shot outside a Los Angeles restaurant where an afterparty for Justin Bieber’s concert was taking place. He was recently released from the hospital on February 14.

TMZ shared a video from outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA that shows Black using a walker while being helped into an SUV.

A press release from the Los Angeles Police Department reported that a brawl occurred between several people outside of The Nice Guy restaurant before gunshots were fired on the morning of February 12 at 2:45 am local time.

Kodak Black was recently released from the hospital after being shot (Image via Getty Images/John Parra)

Although the names of the victims were not revealed, police said that men aged 19, 24, and 60 were struck by gunfire and that multiple rounds were fired. However, sources confirmed that Kodak was not one of the victims.

The LAPD said that authorities identified two victims of gunshot wounds when they arrived at the spot. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department took the two victims to local hospitals with no severe injuries. Two other victims took themselves to local hospitals, and all of them were in stable conditions the next day.

The LAPD also reported that the gunshots were fired by an unknown individual who fled south and was described as a black male. The incident is currently under investigation.

Edited by Siddharth Satish