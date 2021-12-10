Slim 400 footage: Suspect fires multiple rounds as video of rapper getting shot surfaces online

Following recent reports of Slim 400 being reportedly shot and killed, a video recently went viral which shows the rapper as the victim of an attack while he was sitting in a driveway. As per the video, he was shot multiple times.

The viral video shows the suspect walking up the driveway with a gun in hand. He then approaches the driver’s side of the vehicle where the rapper was sitting.

raphousetv @raphousetv2 Slim 400 shooting caught on camera rip this is too sad 💔😔 Slim 400 shooting caught on camera rip this is too sad 💔😔 https://t.co/UjYqgVRmm3

Further details are awaited after there was a flash in the video with a gun going off and Slim lunging at the suspect. Gunshots were continuously heard as the rapper continued to move towards the street with the gunman.

TMZ reported that the Inglewood Police Department responded to a call of gunshots on the night of December 8 and found Slim 400 in a bad condition in the driveway. Reports say he was admitted to a local hospital and was then announced dead. There have been no news of arrests being made at the time of writing this article.

Rumors about Slim 400’s death arose on December 8

Online rumors stated that the rapper was reportedly shot and killed on December 8 in Los Angeles. Before the news was confirmed by the authorities, the public started to pay tribute to Slim on Twitter.

The rapper’s manager, Mud Dolla Mayor, posted a picture through Instagram and requested everyone to pray for him. Two more pages shared the news, which eventually went viral, with the news having spread to millions of people.

Slim 400 had already survived an incident in 2019 where a random individual tried to shoot him. He also talked about his experience by sitting down in a Los Angeles radio station.

About Slim 400 in brief

Slim 400 performs onstage during the first annual YG & Friend's Nighttime Boogie Concert at The Shrine Auditorium (Image by Scott Dudelson via Getty Images)

Slim 400 was a rapper from Compton, California, and was known for his single, Bruisin, featuring YG and Sad Boy Loko. He started learning music at the age of 12 and did his schooling at Morningside High School.

He joined the Pushaz Ink Label in 2008, formed by YG, Ty Dolla Sign, and DJ Mustard. His music was well-received by the public and was seen alongside YG in the short film, Blame It on the Streets, released in 2014.

Also Read Article Continues below

Slim mostly worked with Empire Distribution after his entry into the music industry, and toured and performed with several well-known artists.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan