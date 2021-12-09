What happened to Slim 400? Tributes pour in as rapper reportedly shot and killed in Los Angeles

A new report about rapper Slim 400 has been trending over the internet. The rapper was reportedly shot and killed in Los Angeles on the evening of December 8.

Although the report is yet to be confirmed, social networking sites are already flooded with tributes and condolences. The news was initially reported by No Jumper.

Is Slim 400 dead?

The rapper’s reported death has been the main news headline of every news portal. The public paid tribute on Twitter as soon as the news broke.

Slim 400’s manager Mud Dolla Mayor, shared his picture on December 8 via Instagram and asked everyone to pray in the caption. The news was then shared by the official Twitter account of No Jumper and Power 106.

jo$ue @josuem99 No way slim 400 died brah smhhhh No way slim 400 died brah smhhhh

JAZMYNNOSULLIVAN @jazthedon Slim 400 really died thatsss sooo crazyy Slim 400 really died thatsss sooo crazyy

TRE KING 🏴‍☠️ @Cash_crook Slim 400 died damn he was just in the city showing love Slim 400 died damn he was just in the city showing love

The rapper had previously survived another incident where someone tried to shoot him in his hometown in 2019. He was treated for 10 gunshot wounds and later released. He described his experiences a month later while sitting down with a radio station in Los Angeles.

The rapper said that he feels when God has planned something for him and he cannot stop it. He added that he hit the ground thinking it was over while his family came out, kept him alive, talked to him, and dragged him inside while someone was continuously shooting.

Everything to know about Slim 400

Slim 400 is a well-known rapper who hails from Compton, California. He is mostly known for his single, Brusin, which features YG and Sad Boy Loko. Slim and YG have been good friends for a long time.

Slim 400, Ty Dolla Sign and YG attend the 2016 BET Experience - Staples Center Concert Presented by Sprite Performances (Image by Johnny Nunez via Getty Images)

The popular artist attended Morningside High School and started training himself in music at the age of 12. He then joined the Pushaz Ink Label in 2008 and it was formed by YG, Ty Dolla Sign, and DJ Mustard.

Slim then released two volumes of his mixtape series, High Off Series in 2010 and his next tracks received a positive response from the public. He also appeared in the short film Blame It on the Streets alongside YG in 2014.

Slim 400’s latest projects include For Reala, The Homies, and Tap In. He has worked with Empire Distribution since his debut in the music industry and toured and performed with artists like Yo Gotti, J Cole, and others.

