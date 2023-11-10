Korean star Lee Jong-suk reportedly launching his own production house and in discussion to sign with ACE Factory

South Korean star Lee Jong-suk, who is well-known for his roles in dramas such as Big Mouth, While You Were Sleeping, and others, is reportedly in talks to sign with ACE Factory. On November 8, 2023, it was reported that the actor was starting his own production firm. In addition, the actor is preparing to start his own production business the following year in 2024.

According to ACE Factory, Lee Jong-suk is getting ready to launch his production company, and negotiations are underway to establish an exclusive management agreement. Additionally, the South Korean star parted ways from his former label, HighZium Studio, in September 2023.

In 2010, Lee Jong Suk made his screen debut in the film Be With Me and the KBS drama Princess Prosecutor. The actor has been a part of many favourite shows that the public has thoroughly enjoyed.

His breakthrough performance was in the play School 2013, and he has since maintained his success with K-drama hits such as Pinocchio, Doctor Stranger, and I Can Hear Your Voice.

Lee Jong-suk reportedly launching management company in 2024, similar to his previous partnerships

As reported by News18 on Wednesday, November 8, a source close to ACE Factory clarified the ongoing rumors, suggesting that the establishment of his solo-owned business may occur as early as 2024.

Earlier, Lee Jong-suk and Vincenzo star Song Joong-ki inked a strategic alliance with HighZium Studio in 2022. A year later, the collaboration came to an end. According to a September 2023 AllKPop report, the strategic partnership between HighZium Studio and A-Man Project concluded at the end of October 2023, with the '2023 Fan Meeting Tour' of the Pinocchio actor being the studio's last management duty.

Meanwhile, according to the insider, Lee Jong-suk is getting ready to start another production company in 2024, and he is in discussions with ACE Factory regarding working together on production and signing a confidential management contract. The partnership will be similar to the one he had when A-Man Project merged with HighZium Studios.

Besides, the Pinnochio actor later departed from his previous agency, HighZium Studio, in September 2023. Notably, the South Korean actor had also worked together with Wellmade Yedang entertainment agency early in his career and subsequently made a few agency switches throughout his career.

Furthermore, according to reports by News18 and Soompi, he joined YG Entertainment in 2016, which is widely recognized for dealing with actors like Lee Sung-kyung of Shooting Stars, Yoo In-na of Goblin fame, and BLACKPINK.

Nevertheless, the the exclusive contract with YG Entertainment was short-lived as the Big Mouth actor discontinued the agreement a few months later, in September 2018, to launch his own solo agency, A-Man Project.

Lee Jong-suk rise to fame in the South Korean entertainment industry

The actor became widely recognized in the K-drama industry when W: Two Worlds Apart became a huge hit. The suspense aspect kept viewers interested in the fantasy romance, which featured a unique premise.

Furthermore, his globally acclaimed dramas such as Romance is a Bonus Book with Lee Na-young and While You Were Sleeping with Bae Suzy and Jung Hae-in additionally witnessed the Pinocchio star seize the spotlight. Fans adored both of the romantic dramas despite their very disparate genres.

Additionally, in 2019, he enlisted in the military to serve his mandatory period, and two years later, in 2022, he made a reappearance in the suspense drama Big Mouth, where he co-starred alongside Im Yoon-ah. Simultaneously, he appeared in the movies Decibel and The Witch: Part 2. The Other One.

Since the Big Mouth actor's return to the entertainment business in 2022, he has been involved in two noteworthy initiatives. First, he starred in Decibel as a villain for the second time ever after playing the role of an antagonist in the 2017 film V.I.P. The movie Decibel that was premiered on November 16, 2022. The film centers on a terrorist who plans to detonate a sound-activated bomb in the midst of the city.

Then he played the protagonist in the film Big Mouth, which tells the tale of an underachieving attorney who gets mixed up in a murder case and becomes mistaken for infamous con artist Big Mouse.

With his career-long adaptability and brilliance, Lee Jong-suk has become a beloved figure in the Korean entertainment industry.