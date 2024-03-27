Korn 2024 North American tour with Gojira and Spiritbox: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Korn 2024 North America tour with Gojira and Spiritbox is scheduled to be held from September 12, 2024, to October 27, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The band's previously confirmed concert in Los Angeles in October will be included in this tour.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Tampa, Toronto, and Omaha, among others. Korn announced the new tour via a post on the official Instagram account on March 26, 2024.

Both the Citibank cardholder presale and the artist presale are still going on. The first six numbers of a valid Citibank credit or debit card can be used to access the Citibank presale. There is also a VIP Experience Package ongoing.

A Live Nation presale will be available on March 27, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. local time. The presale code for accessing the same is KEY. Also available simultaneously will be Ticketmaster and Spotify presales.

General tickets will be available on March 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices for general tickets have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Korn 2024 North American tour: Dates and venues

Korn will start the year with a series of Europe and UK tours, which will include performances at Lokerse Feesten. The Europe and UK tours will feature Loathe and Wargasm as special guests. After that, Korn will embark on the newly announced North America tour, where the band will be joined by heavy metal bands Gojira and Spiritbox.

The full list of dates and venues for the Korn 2024 North American tour is given below:

September 12, 2024 - Tampa, Florida at Midflorida Credit Union Theater Amphitheater

September 14, 2024 - West Palm Beach, Florida at iThink Financial Amphitheater

September 16, 2024 - Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheater

September 18, 2024 - Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavillion

September 20, 2024 - Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortage Pavillion

September 23, 2024 - Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

September 25, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

September 27, 2024 - Detroit, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theater

September 28, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois at Credit Union Amphitheater

September 29, 2024 - Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life Festival

October 2, 2024 - Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater

October 3, 2024 - Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

October 5, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at BMO Stadium

October 6, 2024 - Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheater

October 8, 2024 - Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

October 10, 2024 - Tacoma, Washington State at Tacoma Dome

October 12, 2024 - Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

October 13, 2024 - Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

October 16, 2024 - Denver, Colorado at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

October 18, 2024 - Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

October 20, 2024 - Houston, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

October 21, 2024 - San Antonia, Texas at Frost Bank Center

October 23, 2024 - Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

October 25, 2024 - Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center

October 27, 2024 - St Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

As part of the tour, Korn will perform at the Louder Than Life Festival. The band will appear in a lineup that is also set to feature Breaking Benjamin, Judas Priest, and Staind, among others.