Kris Fade net worth: How much wealth does Dubai Bling season 2 star have?

The latest season of Dubai Bling premiered on December 13, 2023, on Netflix and captured the attention of viewers. All the cast members from Dubai Bling season 2 became the talk of the town for various reasons, and Kris Fade stands out for his high individual net worth, which, according to The Tab, amounts to USD 2 million. Kris makes the most of this revenue from his fitness and health platform, Fade Fit.

The Australian-Lebanese Dubai Bling season 2 star Kris Fade navigated through several challenges in his life to get to where he is today. He recently made headlines after People reported on December 20 that he and his wife Brianna Ramirez Fade had welcomed a baby boy into their lives.

A look into Dubai Bling season 2 star Kris Fade's career

Dubai Bling star Kris Fade started his career at the tender age of 17 as an aspiring radio jockey and his net worth currently stands at USD 2 million, as per The Tab. According to LifeStyleAsia, the love for broadcasting was instilled within him after he briefly worked at Sydney's EDGE 96.1 (now known as CADA) radio station for four days.

His talent and sense of humor helped him find success in the industry. In 2007, he was recognized as the Best Radio Presenter at the Australian Radio Award. He also won in the Best Radio Program category at the Australia/New Zealand Urban Music Awards.

Taking the next step in his career, Kris relocated to the UAE in 2008 and found quick success with his breakout show called The Kris Fade Show. The title was broadcast on Virgin Radio Dubai and soon became a hit. It has won several awards to date, with Kris being recognized for celebrity interviews, his humor, and several viral moments.

He stepped into the health and fitness sector with the launch of his platform Fade Fit. He launched Fade Fit to cater to fitness enthusiasts in Dubai. Brianna works shoulder to shoulder with Kris and both of them contribute to the brand's continued success.

The idea to launch Fade Fit came to Kris when he went shopping for snacks for his daughters. Upon not finding anything that suited him, he went on the air to ask his listeners if they had difficulty finding healthy and tasty snacks for their children, that were affordable.

Upon learning of the gap in the market, Kris introduced his two products named Choco Loco and Double Choco, which soon became popular. Fade Fit now comes in three different categories and includes multivitamins and energy snacks as well.

"Fade Fit began as a fitness journey for myself. It developed into healthier snacks for my kids and now it has become a lifestyle brand that promotes wellness and supports a healthier lifestyle for everyone," he said on the brand's website.

Dubai Bling star Kris Fade's personal life

Dubai Bling star Kris Fade and his first wife Marianne Argy got divorced in 2018, as per LifeStyleAsia. They share two daughters together. The reality star then fell in love with Mexican-American Brianna Ramirez and the duo reportedly got engaged in 2019. They then tied the knot at the Ritz Carlton in Dubai in 2022. Their grand wedding featured on season 1 of Dubai Bling.

The couple announced earlier this week that they welcomed their son Kruz George Fade into the world on November 7.