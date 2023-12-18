Jordan Lutes net worth: Fortune explored as Demi Lovato announces engagement with musician

Demi Lovato got engaged to musician Jordan Lutes on December 16, 2023, Lovato's representative confirmed. Demi took to her Instagram account to share two pictures, including one where she was flaunting her engagement ring. She wrote that the proposal night was the "best night" of her life and is excited to marry Lutes, calling him the love of her life.

"My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."

People magazine revealed that Lutes presented a pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring to Lovato. Material Good, a jewelry boutique in New York, made the ring. The duo then traveled to a restaurant called Craig's in Los Angeles with their family members to celebrate the engagement.

Jordan Lutes has accumulated a lot of wealth from his work in the music industry

According to We Got This Covered, Jordan Lutes, popular for singles like When You're Around, Danny Phantom, and Free, turned 26 in 2023. His career has contributed to his earnings, and his net worth is estimated to be around $800,000, as per Popular Networth.

The Nuance magazine reported that Lutes grew up in Ottawa, Canada, and became interested in rapping after he discontinued his film studies. His debut album, Overrated, was released in 2020, and he was involved with the record label Capitol Records for a long time until he exited in 2021. He has also released another album titled A Really Bad Dream.

While speaking to Nuance magazine, Lutes revealed that he worked with Capitol Records for around two years, but he had to leave the company due to budget issues following the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he was happy to be one of those who was not fired from any company. Talking about his future projects, he said:

"I draw as well and want to make my own animated show with my homie from Toronto who I met in film school. Would love to act eventually as well."

Jordan Lutes said that he loves to write songs even before going to bed, and he has around 300 demos on his phone. He revealed that he is specifically interested in punk, R&B, and indie music.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes have been romantically linked since 2022

According to Us Weekly, rumors of Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes' relationship first came out in August 2022. The duo was reportedly spotted together in New York City at the time. Jordan later shared a picture with Demi on Instagram in the month of the latter's birthday. The caption stated:

"Making [you] laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression. … I'm so proud of [you] for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming [your] healthiest happiest sweetest self."

The pair continued to share more pictures and made their first public appearance on the red carpet of the annual pre-Grammys party of Clive Davis in February 2023. Although they are engaged, Demi and Jordan have yet to speak out on their wedding plans.

Lovato's latest album, Holy Fvck, was released in August 2022. The album included 16 tracks, reaching the 7th spot on the US Billboard 200.