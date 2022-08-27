Krispy Kreme Artemis Moon Donut: Release date, flavour profile and everything to know about the limited edition NASA celebration

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the launch of NASA's Artemis 1 with a special edition donut. Named Artemis Moon Donut, this NASA-special sweet treat will be sold only on the day of the rocket launch, i.e. Monday, August 29, unless the launch is deferred to a later date.

However, while Artemis I is set to take off on Monday at 8:33 am EST, the launch might be postponed to September 2 or September 5.

Krispy Kreme revealed that if the delay announcement comes before Saturday, August 27, then it, too, will delay the launch of its special donut and sell it on the rescheduled date.

As per Krispy Kreme's website, the Artemis Moon Donut will be dipped in a "Cookies 'n KREME Icing" and will contain cheesecake-flavored filling. In order to make the donut resemble the surface of the moon, the icing will also be sprinkled with "a swirl of cookie pieces."

A full list of ingredients in the donut is also available on the website. Readers can check the list for allergens and nutritional information.

The price for the product has not been shared with customers yet.

All we know about Krispy Kreme Artemis Moon Donut

The Krispy Kreme Artemis Moon Donut is a limited edition donut that will only sold for one day. Speaking about the product, Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for the company, said:

"The Artemis 1 mission is a proud moment, and we are in awe of the amazing Americans behind the world's most powerful rocket. So, we created these delicious donuts to enjoy while you watch the launch."

He further added:

"The Orion spacecraft atop the rocket will stay in space longer than any ship for astronauts has done without docking to a space station, but our Artemis Moon Donut will only be available only Monday, so start the countdown and don't miss it!"

When questioned about the launch delay, Skena said that in case of a postponement, the donut sale "blast off in shops on the new mission date." A similar statement was also released by the company.

Krispy Kreme advised its customers to keep an eye on the the company's "social channels for a Go/No-Go announcement!"

The item will be available for pickup or delivery after its launch.

Information about the Artemis I mission

NASA @NASA



Here's how you can join Monday's launch: #Artemis I flight test is “go for launch,” @NASAWebb returns new images of Jupiter, and @BoeingSpace shares an update for the first crewed flight test of the #Starliner spacecraft.Here's how you can join Monday's launch: go.nasa.gov/3PPzIgN #Artemis I flight test is “go for launch,” @NASAWebb returns new images of Jupiter, and @BoeingSpace shares an update for the first crewed flight test of the #Starliner spacecraft. Here's how you can join Monday's launch: go.nasa.gov/3PPzIgN https://t.co/UhR38VkSes

50 years after the Apollo mission, NASA is now preparing to land on the Moon again, this time to set the record for landing the first woman and the first person of color on the natural satellite.

The plan is to establish a sustainable presence on the moon and assist towards the dream of sending the first person to Mars.

NASA @NASA One rocket. One mission. Many ways to watch



See the thread for simulcasts, including how to watch in 4K. Pick your favorite, set a reminder, and spread the word.



The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33am EDT on Aug. 29. One rocket. One mission. Many ways to watch #Artemis I launch to the Moon.See the thread for simulcasts, including how to watch in 4K. Pick your favorite, set a reminder, and spread the word.The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33am EDT on Aug. 29. twitter.com/i/events/15620… 🚀One rocket. One mission. Many ways to watch #Artemis I launch to the Moon.See the thread for simulcasts, including how to watch in 4K. Pick your favorite, set a reminder, and spread the word.The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33am EDT on Aug. 29. twitter.com/i/events/15620…

Artemis I will be a crewless mission to test the Orion capsule in a lunar distance retrograde orbit before astronauts can embark on their new mission. The carrier will take a 42-day long journey before landing back on Earth.

The organization began working on the project in 2011. Artemis 1 is part of the Space Launch System, and claims to be the most powerful rocket NASA has ever built.

The launch is set to be broadcast on NASA Television at 6:30 am EST on Monday, August 29, while updates will be available on all of NASA's social media accounts.

