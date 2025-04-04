Krispy Kreme releases new Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnuts: Special offer, availability, and more details explored

Krispy Kreme, a recognized doughnut brand, has announced a new collaboration to excite its customers. In partnership with Fruity Pebbles, the brand introduced the Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnut.

This limited-edition treat will be available exclusively from April 3 to April 6, 2025, at participating locations across the United States. This latest variant mixes the flavor combination of Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed Doughnut with the fruity texture of Fruity Pebbles cereal.

Krispy Kreme's new fruity collaboration

The Original Glazed Doughnut is a favorite among its fans, known for its light sweetness. However, this newest variant features a coating of the Fruity Pebbles-infused glaze. The glaze is said to replicate the flavors of a fruity cereal bowl with sweet fruitiness.

Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's Chief Growth Officer, stated in a news release on April 2, 2025:

“You might say that we’ve reached a new glaze innovation ‘bedrock’ with Krispy Kreme x Fruity PEBBLES Milk Original Glazed Doughnuts.”

He added:

“Every bite of this new, melt-in-your-mouth twist on our Original Glazed will have you thinking you just put down the cereal spoon. So, don’t miss out, these doughnuts are here for only four days.”

This limited-edition doughnut treat is now available at participating locations across the US, from April 3 to April 6, 2025.

Special promotional offer

In addition to this launch, the brand is offering a special promotional offer for its customers to celebrate the collaboration. For a limited time, customers can now purchase a dozen Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed Doughnuts for $5 along with a purchase of any regular dozen.

Leah Broeders, Head of Licensing for Fruity PEBBLES, stated in a news release on April 2, 2025:

“This collaboration perfectly combines the iconic signatures of both brands.”

She added:

“We’ve brought the unmistakable, beloved Fruity PEBBLES flavor to Krispy Kreme’s famed Original Glazed doughnut, creating a truly one-of-a-kind treat. It’s a Yabba-Dabba-Doo-licious mashup that delivers the playful spirit of PEBBLES and the melt-in-your-mouth magic of Krispy Kreme in every bite. But just like Fruity PEBBLES in your cereal bowl, it won’t last long!”

This deal is an opportunity for interested customers to get their hands on the special-edition treats while they last. The promotional offer, valid for both online orders (two each per guest) and in-store purchases (one each per order), enables customers to apply promo code “PEBBLES” for their discount. The accessibility of products varies per location, so customers should verify product availability at their nearby outlet.

About the brand

A US chain featuring doughnut treats (Image via Getty)

Krispy Kreme has been known for offering a variety of sweet doughnuts to its customers. Founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the company has grown into a global brand with locations across countries. The brand’s Original Glazed Doughnut remains its most admired offering, with a signature glaze on top.

Throughout the past, they have established partnerships with other brands to produce limited-edition offerings that attract customers. The collaborative efforts of the food chain have produced doughnuts featuring popular snack items including Kit Kat Doughnuts and Twix Doughnuts, alongside Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnuts.

The partnership with Fruity PEBBLES is the latest in the series of collaborations. Doughnut enthusiasts can try this creation before it disappears from the menu.

