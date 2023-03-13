Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day Doughnuts: availability, varieties, and all you need to know

Krispy Kreme is making St. Patrick's Day celebrations "Good as Gold" by bringing back the green Original Glazed Doughnut and releasing four brand-new gold-themed doughnuts.

The all-new Krispy Kreme St. Patrick's Day collection debuts on March 9 and is available for a limited time at participating stores across the United States.

The four vibrant and delectable new doughnuts include:

Golden Cookies & Kreme Doughnut – A golden cookie Kreme-filled doughnut shell dipped in white icing and covered in golden cookie pieces and a gold sprinkle blend.

– A golden cookie Kreme-filled doughnut shell dipped in white icing and covered in golden cookie pieces and a gold sprinkle blend. Hat O’ Gold Doughnut – A chocolate iced doughnut decorated with a plaid green icing pattern and topped with a leprechaun hat sugar piece.

– A chocolate iced doughnut decorated with a plaid green icing pattern and topped with a leprechaun hat sugar piece. Golden Sprinkle Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and topped with a gold St. Patrick’s Day sprinkle blend.

– An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and topped with a gold St. Patrick’s Day sprinkle blend. Rainbow Kreme™ Filled Doughnut – An unglazed shell filled with White Kreme topped with green icing and decorated with a rainbow sugar piece, vanilla buttercream, and gold coin sprinkles.

Further highlights of the newly added variety of Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day Doughnuts

On March 16 and 17, Krispy Kreme will also bring back the iconic Original Glazed Doughnut, an Original Glazed Doughnut turned green and sold by the dozen, to further enliven St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Visitors dressed in green who visit Krispy Kreme locations on either day (in-store or drive-thru) will receive one FREE Original Glazed Doughnut with no purchase required.

Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release:

“Wherever you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day – at home, the office, with friends, even parades – you can make it golden by enjoying and sharing our Good as Gold doughnuts. Of course, we’re not leaving green behind. Visit a Krispy Kreme shop on March 16th and 17th and enjoy a free, delicious green O’riginal Glazed doughnut if you wear green!”

The Golden Cookies & Kreme Doughnut might be the sweetest items in the box, capturing the riches that a leprechaun would desire. The doughnut is topped with white frosting, bits of golden cookie, and a mixture of gold sprinkles after being filled with a golden cookie Kreme. It may not dazzle, but its flavor is undeniably brilliant.

The Golden Sprinkle Doughnut and the Hat O' Gold Doughnut both honor festive hues and imagery. The Golden Sprinkle is a green confection, whereas chocolate lovers will appreciate the Hat O' Gold.

The Rainbow Kreme Filled Doughnut perfectly encapsulates the festive excitement. From white Kreme to rainbow sugar pieces, it may serve as the focal point of any celebration.

The Good as Gold Doughnuts can be ordered via the Krispy Kreme app or website and delivered to your door or picked up at your convenience.

