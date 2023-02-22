Krispy Kreme’s new Salty Sweet Doughnut: where to buy, varieties, price, and all you need to know

Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Reese's brand yet again to launch the donut company's first-ever salty sweet donuts.

Beginning Feb 20, 2023, the new donuts are made with all-new distinctive components such as potato sticks, pretzels, and salted caramel frosting, and are inspired by the chocolate company's Reese's Big Cup Filled with Pretzels, Reese's Big Cup Stuffed with Potato Chips, and Reese's Outrageous.

Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a release:

“Salty, Sweet, REESE’S and Krispy Kreme can now all be experienced in one incredible doughnut collection. These flavors bring out the best in each other, just like our partnership with REESE’S has over the years.”

A rundown of Krispy Kreme’s new Salty Sweet Doughnut

Before we get into the specifics, we'd like to point out that REESE'S Salty Sweet Dozen is available in-store as well as for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website.

Here's a closer look at Krispy Kreme's new Salty Sweet Doughnut line-up:

Reese’s Salty Sweet Crunch Doughnut: A shell donut filled with Reese’s peanut butter Kreme filling, dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing, then drizzled in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing and topped with sea salt praline pretzels.

Here are the Reese’s Salty Sweet Crunch Doughnut nutrition facts:

410 calories

210 calories from fat

23 grams of fat

9 grams of saturated fat

300 milligrams of sodium

46 grams of carbs

25 grams of sugar

6 grams of protein

Reese’s Salty Sweet Crisp Doughnut: An Original Glazed donut dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing, topped with potato sticks, a drizzle of milk chocolate icing and Reese’s peanut butter sauce, and finished with a dollop of Reese’s peanut butter Kreme filling.

Below are Reese’s Salty Sweet Crisp Donut nutritional values:

390 calories

190 calories from fat

21 grams of fat

8 grams of saturated fat

190 milligrams of sodium

48 grams of carbs

28 grams of sugar

5 grams of protein

Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut: An Original Glazed donut dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing, topped with Mini Reese’s Pieces, and drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter sauce and salted caramel icing.

Check out the nutritional values of Reese’s Outrageous Donut below:

300 calories

130 calories from fat

14 grams of fat

7 grams of saturated fat

130 milligrams of sodium

40 grams of carbs

25 grams of sugar

4 grams of protein

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the world's most adored and well-known sweet treat companies. Krispy Kreme is present in over 30 countries, thanks to its unique network of fresh doughnut restaurants, relationships with top retailers, and a quickly increasing e-commerce and delivery company with approximately 12,000 new points of access.

Their mission of touching and enhancing lives through the delight of Krispy Kreme governs how they operate every day and is evident in their love for people, communities, and the world.

