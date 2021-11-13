Who is Lee Sang Wook? All about Kwon Mina's alleged new boyfriend

Kwon Mina has once again roused netizens after she openly confessed to being in a new relationship.

Those who have been following her past controversies are wary, owing to the nature of the scandals she has been in, including cheating and alleged manipulation.

Mina revealed several details about her new boyfriend, which people found interesting.

Netizens allegedly find the identity of Kwon Mina's new boyfriend

Ex-AOA member Kwon Mina did an interview with Hankook Ilbo (or The Korean Daily) where she revealed pivotal details about her new relationship.

Mina is allegedly dating a man named Lee Sang Wook, who is a fashion designer. He runs his own clothing brand called "Perverts Seoul".

While she did not reveal the name of her boyfriend and only mentioned his occupation, fans were able to find it easily as his Instagram account is the only one she is currently following.

Mina explained to the Hankook Ilbo reporter that she didn't want to hide the fact that she was in a relationship as it was not necessarily a bad thing.

As told by Kwon Mina, she and her boyfriend knew each other for four years before she began dating her ex-boyfriend with whom she had a controversial relationship with. She exclaimed that it had been a few months since they started dating.

Those who followed Mina's news matched this line-up with the public end of her previous relationship, and estimated that they began dating a month after the break-up.

The ex-K-pop idol's boyfriend allegedly helped her start her own clothing line and has been mentoring her about the same. According to Mina, the two have similar personalities and think alike.

Mina ended the interview wishing that 2022 would be a year without controversy. While many initially supported Kwon Mina when she first came out as an alleged bullying victim of her fellow AOA member Jimin, the tides turned as she became involved in a cheating controversy with her ex-boyfriend.

News of her recent relationship has mostly been met with negativity. All the same, fans hope to see her go without incident in 2022.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee