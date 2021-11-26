Kyte Baby TikTok drama explained as brand issues public apology 

Baby clothing brand Kyte Baby has issued a public apology to TikTok after its employees landed themselves in hot waters on social media. The company has developed a large audience online, accumulating over 555,000 and 46,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok respectively.

Kyte Baby has gained popularity for its baby pajamas, sling carriers and bamboo sleeping bags. Along with a massive online presence, they have featured on Forbes, Today and reality star Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh website.

The brand’s founder Ying Liu was forced to put across a statement after one of their employees posted a racist video which falsely advertised the brand as well.

Who is responsible for the Kyte Baby controversy?

Social media influencer McCall Deason, who worked for Kyte Baby, posted a video on TikTok where she slammed the company. She had used a wrong-sized sleeping sack which was dangerous for the child.

Along with defaming the company, she had posted a video which was deemed racist by her followers. Apparently, McCall Deason had changed her baby’s eye color which elicited immense backlash online.

This is not the first time she has hinted at racist behavior. In older tweets, she had stated that women of color had an attitude because they did not have a father.

After being endlessly exposed online, she posted a video to her 1.4 million followers, apologizing for her actions. The social media influencer stated that she was doing the “best she can” for her baby and asked people if they could stop “bashing her.”

McCall Deason added that the racist tweets were written by her when she was “13 or 14 years old.” Speaking about the same, she said:

“I was literally amazed and shocked just like everyone else because I honestly cannot remember tweeting those things. At the age I was, why was I even on Twitter? Why did I even have Twitter?”

She added:

“When I think about it, I don’t know why I made those tweets, because I 110% promise you that I am not that person. I’m not only 22-years-old but I’m a mother of two kids.”

Kyte Baby issues statement online following controversy

On 24 November 2021, company founder Ying Liu took to their official Instagram page stating that McCall Deason’s actions “didn’t reflect the value” of Kyte Baby. She further expressed her desire to “apologize to you for this oversight.”

She added:

“As a woman of colour, I’ve always strongly believed in inclusivity and diversity and these are the values that Kyte Baby has always stood for. So again, I apologise for the pain that this may have caused.”

While speaking about the sleeping bags, she apologized for delivering an “incorrectly sized sleeping bag” to the mother. Ying Liu continued:

“I want to ensure you that sleep safety is of the upmost importance to Kyte Baby.”

The founder also stated that they have discontinued their “professional relationship” with the influencer-mother.

