L7 Bricks are Heavy Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, dates and more

American all-female rock band L7 have announced their North American tour for the 30th anniversary of their album Bricks Are Heavy. The tour will start in Nashville on October 3. The tour will also make stops in Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, and Vancouver, and two nights each in New York City and Los Angeles. For the first time, the band's Bricks Are Heavy will feature the entire seminal album. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10:00 am PST via Ticketmaster and the band’s official website

L7 2022 Tour Dates

October 03 – Nashville, TN at Brooklyn Bowl

October 04 – Atlanta, GA at Masquerade (Heaven)

October 06 – New York, NY at Irving Plaza

October 07 – Brooklyn, NY at Warsaw

October 09 – Boston, MA at Big Night Live

October 10 – Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer

October 12 – Toronto, ON at Opera House

October 13 – Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall

October 14 – Detroit, MI at Saint Andrew’s Hall

October 15 – Chicago, IL at Metro

October 17 – Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue

October 19 – Denver, CO at Summit

October 22 – Vancouver, BC at Rickshaw Theatre

October 23 – Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre

October 24 – Portland, OR at Revolution Hall

October 27 – Los Angeles, CA at Regent Theater

October 28 – Los Angeles, CA at Regent Theater

L7 announce deluxe reissue of Bricks Are Heavy

The band has also announced a deluxe reissue of Bricks Are Heavy.The limited edition release has been remastered by Howie Weinberg and comes pressed on gold and black vinyl via Licorice Pizza. The pre-orders are now ongoing ahead of its September 30th release.

Spin quoted the band's vocalist and guitarist Donita Sparks as saying:

“After all these years “we began thinking it is strange that we have never received a proper accounting of actual sales to date for this record. We were so close to Certified Gold 30 years ago, surely we have crossed the line by now.”

On April 14, 1992, Bricks Are Heavy was released via Slash Records. The 30th anniversary reissue is slated for release on September 30, which will include all 11 tracks remastered by Howie Weinberg.

Bricks Are Heavy Track List includes Wargasm, Scrap, Pretend We’re Dead, Diet Pill, Everglade, Slide, One More Thing, Mr. Integrity, Monster, Shitlist and This Ain’t Pleasure.

More about the band

The band is often associated with the grunge movement of the late 1980s and early 1990s due to their sound and image. The band's name, L7 was derived from a slang term for square, and was deliberately chosen as a gender neutral sign. A documentary film about the band, L7: Pretend We're Dead, premiered in 2016.

