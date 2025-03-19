LaCroix launches new Sunshine Sparkling Water: All you need to know

Lacroix, a beloved sparkling water brand featuring bold flavors and eye-catching packaging, is here once again to excite its fans with the newest flavor addition: Sunshine. The brand officially launched Sunshine sparkling water on February 25, 2025.

The product is rolling out to major retailers nationwide, and its availability is expected to widen in the coming months. Sunshine is a distinct flavor in their product lineup with a refreshing tang to amuse Lacroix fans.

Introduction to Lacroix Sunshine Flavor

The new sunshine flavor was released on February 25, 2025, and is said to capture the essence of a warm day with its zest, replicating the joy of bright sunshine through a sparkling blend of citrus and tropical notes. Sunshine has a bright tone of honey and may share the similar profile of orange and tangerine variants, and is sure to please those who enjoy honey's warm taste. Adding these tropical and citrus flavors to their lineup is sure to enhance the company's reputation.

LaCroix beverages have a base of carbonated water, which is refreshing and light. Their drinks are flavored with natural essence oils obtained from real fruits. Sunshine has a bright flavor profile due to its floral and citrus essences. While the beverages do not always contain Citric Acid, the tartness of Sunshine suggests it might.

Packaging, availability, and pricing

The sunshine variant features a vibrant can filled with bright sunflower motifs. This design aligns with the flavor and its connection to sunny days. The brand's admirers have expressed enthusiasm over its packaging and aesthetics.

This new offering is available nationwide in 24-packs with a retail price of approximately $26. The pricing suggests Sunshine as a premium offering within their product range.

Consumer reception

The release of this variant has created a buzz in the sparkling water market. Fans have taken over social media to express their excitement and curiosity regarding the new flavor. The brand blends the traditional citrus flavor with a contemporary taste to appeal to the competitive industry.

About LaCroix

LaCroix was founded in 1981 and is regarded as one of the top American Sparkling water brands. The company was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and has paid tribute to its origins by using 'La' from La Crosse and 'Croix' from the Croix River that flows nearby.

Throughout the duration, the brand has developed as a strong brand in the US market, with a range of flavors that can meet a diverse taste. In 2024, the sparkling water brand was named by Newsweek as America's 'Most Trusted Brand,' which testifies to their customer loyalty.

Conclusion

Sunshine Sparkling Water is a harmonious blend of citrus and tropical flavors combined in vibrant packaging. This launch not only adds to the brand's diverse flavor range but also its status as a leading beverage brand.

With its availability expanding across major retailers, Sunshine is set to project its zero-calorie, organically flavored, and refreshing nature to the brand's fans. Whether one is a longtime LaCroix enthusiast or admires sparkling water, Sunshine might offer the taste of summer in a can.

