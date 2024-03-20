Lady Gaga 'Jazz & Piano' 2024 Las Vegas residency shows: Presale, tickets, dates, & all you need to know

Lady Gaga's 'Jazz & Piano' 2024 Las Vegas residency shows are set to be held from June 19, 2024, to July 6, 2024, at the Park MGM Dolby Live. Since the artist's first Jazz & Piano residency, it has become an annual event that fans look forward to.

The singer announced the new residency via a post on her official Instagram page on March 19, 2024. She revealed the residency would consist of eight shows, leaving fans excited about the same.

Presale for the same will be available from March 20, 2024, at 10 am PT. Individuals can access these passes by registering for them via the singer's official website.

General tickets will be available from March 23, 2024, at 10 am PT. Tickets can be purchased from the aforementioned official website and prices for the same have not been announced as of this writing.

Lady Gaga 'Jazz & Piano' 2024 Las Vegas residency shows dates and venues

Lady Gaga's announcement video featured glimpses from her previous shows as she donned shimmering outfits and performed alongside a massive band. The clip also revealed that her Las Vegas residency will feature her performing music from the Great American Songbook. She will also treat the audience to stripped-down versions of some of her classic tracks.

The full list of dates for Lady Gaga's 'Jazz & Piano' 2024 Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM is given below:

June 19, 2024

June 20, 2024

June 27, 2024

June 29, 2024

June 30, 2024

July 3, 2024

July 5, 2024

July 6, 2024

Speaking about the Las Vegas residency in an interview with Vogue in September 2018, the singer said:

"I’ve always hated the stigma around Las Vegas—that it’s where you go when you’re on the last leg of your career. Being a Las Vegas girl is an absolute dream for me. It’s really what I’ve always wanted to do."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in February 2019 production designer LeRoy Bennett spoke about the residency and said:

"That’s what’s in her soul. That is her. And that’s what she does best. She does both of them amazing, but the jazz show is her passion. She said after the first show, 'I could do this every day, all night.' Hopefully, we’ll figure out a way for her to do more jazz shows."

Fans are now eager to see the artist in action when she begins her Las Vegas residency on June 19.

Lady Gaga is also set to continue her career in the film industry this year. She will soon be seen in Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to the 2019 film Joker. The singer will play Harley Quinn in the upcoming film, which will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the titular character.