Lainey Wilson and more lead 2023 CMA Awards: Complete winners list 

The CMA Awards 2023 were held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 9, 2023. The 57th Annual Ceremony featured a number of prominent winners. Lainey Wilson led the charge with five awards, setting a record for the total number of wins by a female artist in a single year at the ceremony and tying Johnny Cash for the most wins in a single year.

Meanwhile, Chapman was unable to attend the ceremony but stated in a written statement:

"I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all. But it is truly an honor for my song to be recognized 35 years after its debut."

Tracey Chapman, who became the first BIPOC woman to win the prestigious Song of the Year award at the CMA with her track Fast Car, was one of the other significant winners, after Lainey Wilson.

Also, Jelly Roll became the second oldest person to win the Best New Artist award at 39 this year at CMA, with the oldest person being Darius Rucker, who won the award in 2009 at the age of 43.

CMA Awards 2023 Winners complete list

Lainey Wilson, with her five award wins, gave a tearful acceptance speech, elaborating on what the award meant for her, stating:

"This is all I've ever wanted to do, it’s the only thing I know how to do,We have played... I think at the end of the year we’ll have played about 186 shows this year and we‘ve worked our butts off this year and so many years in between. I've been in this town for 12-and-a-half years and it finally feels like country music is starting to love me back."

The complete list of winners at the CMA Awards 2023 is given below:

Entertainer of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

Fast Car – Luke Combs. Producers – Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton. Mix Engineer – Chip Matthews

Album of the Year

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson. Producer – Jay Joyce. Mix Engineers – Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Song of the Year

Fast Car - Tracy Chapman

Female Vocalist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Musical Event of the Year

Wait in the Truck – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson). Producers – Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Music Video of the Year

Wait in the Truck – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson). Director - Justin Clough

New Artist of the Year

Jelly Roll

The first two editions of the CMA Awards were not televised

The CMA Awards were first held in 1967, but they were untelevised. The awards are aimed at honoring country musicians for their outstanding achievements in the field of country music.

The awards have been televised live since its third edition, with ABC serving as the current broadcaster. The awards are decided by a ballot system held exclusively for the members of the Country Music Association, the award's parent association.

The Entertainer, Male Vocalist, Female Vocalist, and New Artist categories were the first to be awarded at the CMA Awards. In 1970, there were two more awards categories: Vocal Group and Vocal Duo.

It was subsequently further expanded in 1988 with the Single, Album, Song, and Musical Event awards categories. The Lifetime Achievement Award was the latest addition to the award categories in 2012.