LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 “Buzz City” shoes: Everything we know so far

The LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 “Buzz City” rendition most recently appeared on the internet. These basketball shoes will be entirely decked in an Electric Peppermint/Purple Glimmer palette.

The LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 “Buzz City” colorway is slated to enter the market on February 24th, 2024. As of now, these pairs are dropping overseas via BSTN retail chains. They are marked with a selling price label of € 129,99 for each pair. These pairs will be dropped in sizes ranging from UK6.5 to UK12.

As highlighted by Sneaker Bar Detroit, the US release date is still pending confirmation from the shoe label. They are predicted to be priced at $125.

More details about the LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 “Buzz City” shoes

Closer look at Puma MB.03 Buzz City sneakers (Image via BSTN)

The Puma MB.03, which is LaMelo Ball's third signature footwear, becomes the focal point of attention with its first-ever "Buzz City" rendition. This edition is a colorful tribute to his relationship with the Charlotte Hornets.

This release has a vivid mix of Electric Peppermint and Purple Glimmer shades, which are reminiscent of the flamboyant team colors worn by the Hornets.

Tie-dyed materials inspired the shoe's visually appealing pattern, which has a dynamic design with several hues. The cut perforations reveal more layers of purple mesh, adding dimension to the overall design.

The tongue flap, the heel counter, and the outer sole unit are all adorned with teal embellishments, which combine with the detailed purple as well as silver design.

The description of the upcoming Puma MB.03 Buzz City shoes on BSTN’s website reads:

“The third signature shoe from Puma x LaMelo Ball - the MB.03 - takes you on a journey into the unknown universe of the Melo world. The MB.03 features a knitted upper with cut-outs, a striking sole and the futuristic PUMA Hoops Tech.”

Be on the lookout for the new LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 “Buzz City” shoes that will be accessible in the coming days. LaMelo fans and sneaker enthusiasts who are willing to get their hands on these sneakers are advised to stay in touch with the stated retail partner.