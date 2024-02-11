5 Best LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 sneaker colorways

The LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 sneaker model made its official debut last year. As a German sportswear manufacturer, PUMA boasts an impressive roster of athletes. The PUMA MB.03 is the third sneaker in LaMelo Ball's hoops sneaker collection, and he is one of the best players for PUMA Hoops.

The collaboration with LaMelo Ball on the player's first signature shoes, MB.01, in 2021 was a commercial hit. The MB.02 sneakers were released by the sportswear brand after the MB.01 sneakers, and finally, the newest third-updated design came out in 2023.

So far, the brand has launched a few iterations of the model, and here’s a rundown of the five best LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 colorways that have been released so far:

More details about the best LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 colorways launched so far

1) Puma MB.03 “La France”

The Puma MB.03 "La France" features a mixed-material composition that is mostly clothed in "Volt Green," featuring a dramatic black Victorian pattern incorporated throughout. The silhouette has been influenced by Ball's French origin as well as his moniker.

A TPU topping, which takes the place of the mono mesh upper, and a strengthened toe box are two more features that contribute to the pair's elevated status.

In the end, the set is distinguished by the Phoenix logo, which was also featured on Ball's initial two pairs of trainers, as well as the letters "LF" and "RARE" on the tongue.

The “LaFrance” colorway was officially launched on October 6, 2023. In addition to being sold at Puma's physical and online stores, these footwear styles were also sold with a price tag of $125.

2) Puma MB.03 “Toxic”

On October 27, 2023, the "Toxic" variant of the MB.03 was made available to the public. These athletic shoes were made available for purchase through both the internet and offline locations of Puma, and they were marked with a selling price label of $125.

The “Toxic” iteration of the Puma MB.03 is an energetic addition to LaMelo Ball’s footwear line. Making a big statement, breaking norms, and catching attention are the primary focuses of this most recent edition.

While the overlay is adorned with a deep purple color, the "Toxic" design contains a dramatic neon green color that is reminiscent of a radioactive light. Additionally, the design features electric pink.

The heel features the distinctive "1-of-1" inscription, which creates a stunning contrast with the brilliant colors. Both the padded ankle and the eye-catching style are carried over to the outsole, which is made of slime-green rubber.

3) Puma MB.03 “Chino Hills”

On November 17, 2023, the Chino colorway of the MB.03 sneaker model was put on the market. The online and offline platforms of the shoe brand were used to market these sneakers, which had a price tag of $125 per pair when they were sold.

This eye-catching hue is a tribute to his high school accomplishment, which was to score an astounding 92 points in a single game while he was a sophomore at Chino Hills High School.

Melo's accomplishments are represented by the violent animalistic scratch marks and brilliant neon highlights that are included in this model.

The Chino Hills colorway features Puma's Nitro midsole, which is designed to provide greater performance on the court. Added support is provided by the upper's double-layered mesh construction.

Because it is constructed with a non-slip rubber composition that has been precisely designed, this shoe offers improved durability and traction. To provide substantial support without the additional weight, its upper construction is created from monomesh, which allows air to pass through it.

4) Puma MB.03 “Dexter’s Laboratory”

The MB.03 x Dexter's Laboratory sneaker, which is the newest edition to LaMelo Ball's distinctive MB.03 brand, has been unveiled by Puma in cooperation with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

This MB.03 rendition takes nostalgia for the 1990s to a whole new level by collaborating with the much-loved Dexter's Laboratory show on Cartoon Network. The sneaker design, which takes its inspiration from cartoons, features vivid graphics and dayglo touches that are reminiscent of the famed little genius.

In addition to being loaded with Puma's iconic NitroFoam for greater power on the court, the MB.03 x Dexter's Laboratory is constructed with a non-slip rubber combination that provides both toughness and traction. The top is made of airy monomesh, which guarantees an ultra-light fit that is extremely supportive.

Puma has released an eleven-piece apparel line, along with the MB.03 hue that they provide. This collection features graphic tees, shorts, a hoodie, pants, and a jacket similar to a dime, all of which are influenced by nostalgia for the 1990s.

The Puma MB.03 “Dexter’s Laboratory” made its debut on December 22, 2023. These pairs were launched with a $125 price label. They were launched at online as well as offline locations of the shoe brand.

5) Puma MB.03 “Chinese New Year”

Puma has released a limited-edition version of LaMelo Ball's namesake shoe, the Puma MB.03, exclusively to commemorate the Chinese New Year. As a way of paying honor to this event, the sneaker features a color palette that is celebratory and features Puma Gold and Fluro Peach.

This special design covers the tongue's trademark decorations, which are finished in a Tan mesh top with claw marks that highlight peach tones. Through the utilization of NITRO-infused technology, an unrivaled level of comfort is guaranteed, turning each step into a delightful experience.

The Melo symbol is featured on the heel, which adds another layer of variance to the footwear. Additionally, the tongue is adorned with labeled pieces, which significantly contribute to the overall originality of the shoe. Experience the joy of the Chinese New Year while maintaining your sense of style and comfort.

The “Chinese New Year” variant of the sneaker model made its debut on January 12, 2024. With a price tag of $125 for each pair, these sneakers were offered for purchase via the offline as well as in-store locations of the shoe brand.

These were some of the best Puma MB.03 variants that have been offered by the shoe label so far. Interested readers can check out the official Puma site to buy these pairs.