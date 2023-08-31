LaMelo Ball x Puma "LaFrance" collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Puma and its basketball sub-label "Hoops," are continuing their popular and successful partnership with the beloved NBA player LaMelo Ball to launch a brand new collection, dubbed the "LaFrance."

Charlotte Hornets' player has continued to be in partnership with the German sportswear brand since 2021 and has already released three sneaker models. The latest collection LaFrance" debuts the third signature shoe by the dynamic duo, dubbed the MB.03.

The collection features multiple sneakers and athleisure options including MB.03, RS-XL, and Slipstream alongside jerseys, tees, shorts, hoodies, and more. The entire collaborative collection will be launched via the official e-commerce sites of Puma, LaFrance, Foot Locker, and select retailers.

The German sportswear giant has continued to maintain a successful partnership with Charlotte Hornets' star player LaMelo LaFrance Ball since the launch of the first signature shoe in 2021. The MB.01 and MB.02 sneakers became an immediate fan favorite, and now back on popular demand, the label is dropping MB.03.

The duo will be launching a brand new collaborative collection, which is introduced by the official press release,

"PUMA Hoops and LaMelo Ball are unveiling the LaFrancé Collection created in collaboration with LaMelo Ball’s official lifestyle brand specializing in designer streetwear and sportswear."

The latest collection provides a luxurious and elevated twist over the athleisure products of the German label by dramatically and romantically weaving to give both on and off-court fashion choices.

The label's MB.03 sneakers will debut with the "LaFrance" colorway. In an official press release, LaMelo Ball speaks about his signature MB.03 sneakers and how the designs of the shoes reflect his "personal style":

“I am excited to bring my two worlds together, PUMA and La Francé. This will be a Rare exclusive collection to my fans. With the idea that you’re 1 of 1 forever. These pieces are perfect for on and off the court style”

For those who aren't aware, LaFrance is LaMelo Ball's fashion brand, which brings sports and streetwear fashion using rich craftsmanship and fabrics. Moreover, "LaFrance" is also the middle name for the star player.

The latest collection is inspired by the traditional French floral patterns and will features fleur-de-lis graphics, which are complemented by the alien claw marks and fluorescent slime. The official press release gives details of the collection pieces,

"The collection features apparel pieces and two footwear styles including a limited MB.03 LaFrancé. This collection debuts the MB.03, LaMelo Ball’s third signature sneaker with PUMA. The limited-edition MB.03 LaFrancé is the first of many MB.03 colorways on the horizon."

The limited-edition collection reflects upon LaMelo Ball's special abilities, which can make him appealing both on court and off court. The most prominent addition to the collection is MB.03, which features multiple prominent details including claw marks and acid bath effects. Apparel items are inspired from same theme including joggers, shorts, hoodies, jerseys, and graphic tees.

The limited-edition collection will be launched via Puma, LaFrance, Foot Locker, and select retailers on September 14, 2023. The prices for items haven't been revealed yet.