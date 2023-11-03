Lauren Daigle The Kaleidoscope Tour 2024: New dates, presale, how to get tickets, venues, & all you need to know

American singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle has announced the extension of her highly anticipated "The Kaleidoscope Tour" with new dates for 2024 after the huge demand from her fans.

"The Kaleidoscope Tour" will go through several major cities, such as Colombo, San Diego, Austin, Houston, Detroit, and many others across North America, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Fans can expect to hear a mix of songs from Daigle's latest album and her previous hits, such as You Say, Trust in You, and Come Alive (Dry Bones). Since Daigle is also known for her collaborative spirit, fans might be in for some special guest appearances during the tour.

Lauren Daigle's tour presale will go on sale on November 7 at 10 a.m. local time, while the general sale will begin on November 10 at 10 a.m. local time via her official website. Fans can register on her website to get early access to tickets. Fans can also follow her social media handles to stay updated on the tour.

Lauren Daigle's tour will begin in Charlotte and end in Birmingham

Lauren Daigle will start the tour with her Charlotte concert, scheduled for February 22, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with a final concert in Birmingham on June 8, 2024.

Here are the news dates of the tour revealed by the artist:

February 22, 2024 - Charlotte, NC

February 23, 2024 - Raleigh, NC

February 24, 2024 - Columbia, SC

February 29, 2024 - Jacksonville, FL

March 1, 2024 - Tampa, FL

March 2, 2024 - Sunrise, FL

March 7, 2024 - Fort Wayne, IN

March 8, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA

March 10, 2024 - Toronto, ON

March 14, 2024 - Hershey, PA

March 15, 2024 - Charlottesville, VA

March 16, 2024 - Norfolk, VA

April 4, 2024 - Evansville, IN

April 5, 2024 - North Little Rock, AR

April 6, 2024 - Nashville, TN

April 11, 2024 - Houston, TX

April 12, 2024 - Austin, TX

April 13, 2024 - Lubbock, TX

April 17, 2024 - San Diego, CA

April 19, 2024 - Fresno, CA

April 20, 2024 - Anaheim, CA

May 9, 2024 - Peoria, IL

May 10, 2024 - Lincoln, NE

May 11, 2024 - Sioux Falls, SD

May 16, 2024 - Boise, ID

May 17, 2024 - West Valley City, UT

May 18, 2024 - Loveland, CO

May 29, 2024 - Detroit, MI

May 30, 2024 - Cleveland, OH

June 1, 2024 - Albany, NY

June 6, 2024 - Lexington, KY

June 7, 2024 - Asheville, NC

June 8, 2024 - Birmingham, AL

The venues are not currently announced by Lauren Daigle, and fans have to wait a little longer to hear about the upcoming announcements of the tour. Fans can keep an eye on her official website for the latest updates.

Lauren Daigle is an American singer-songwriter with two Grammy awards to her name

Lauren Daigle is an American singer and songwriter known for her contemporary and Christian music. She was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, and grew up listening to different types of music, including gospel and blues. She started singing at her local church and even tried out for the American Idol show in 2010 and 2012.

After some ups and downs, she signed with a music label and released her first EP, How Can It Be, in 2014. It became a big success and even got nominated for a Grammy award. She followed it up with a Christmas album and more music. In 2018, her album Look Up Child became a big hit, and her song You Say was all over the radio. She won some Grammy awards for her music.

Lauren continued to make more music, and in 2023, she released her self-titled album, Lauren Daigle, which did well on the charts. She's a talented artist loved by many for her soulful and uplifting songs.