"Bless you Lauren": Fans react to Grammy-winning artist Lauren Daigle surprising Megan Danielle on American Idol

American Idol Season 21 aired its premiere episode on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

It documented the first round of auditions, where a fresh set of contestants performed in front of the judges in an effort to impress them and gain a golden or a platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round. While some participants left the judges stunned, others failed to make their mark. Auditions took place in New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Nashville.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Megan Danielle received a surprise visit from her inspiration, Grammy award-winning artist Lauren Daigle. The contestant and the artist performed together, following which Megan received her golden ticket to Hollywood Week. Fans loved the surprise and the contestant's performance. One tweeted:

The ABC franchise has been extremely popular amongst viewers. The popular judge trio - country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry, and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie - got together for the fifth consecutive time in a row and engaged in some fun banter throughout the episode.

Megan Danielle receives a surprise visit from Lauren Daigle on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol began with the show celebrating its 21st year. Throughout the run, the judges stood witness to talented singers and musicians who impressed them with their skills and earned a golden ticket to advance to Hollywood Week. One of them was Douglasville native Megan Danielle.

Ahead of her audition on the singing reality series, Megan introduced herself. She worked as a waitress along with her mother at a restaurant. The 20-year-old singer revealed that she would spend most of her time with her grandpa Chuck, who was also one of her biggest fans. He was also the most important person in her life.

The American Idol hopeful revealed that she was 18 when she was part of a band that performed in clubs and venues across town. However, she couldn't be her original self. It was after her grandfather's advice that she shifted her focus to Christian music. Although he wasn't with her anymore, she always felt his presence.

Megan sang You Say by Lauren Daigle. What the contestant didn't know was that the artist herself was there to surprise her as she had a concert in Las Vegas the previous day. Lauren, two-time Grammy, seven-time Billboard, and four-time American Music Award winner, joined Megan in her audition, which shocked the contestant and left her emotional.

The judges instantly gave the performance a standing ovation. Lauren had also auditioned for American Idol in Season 9 and 12. The judges thanked the artist for her gesture towards Megan. Katy suggested that the duo sing together once again, following which they delivered another mesmerizing performance.

The judges complimented Megan's honest and raw voice, with Luke comparing it to an "unpolished diamond." They noted that the contestant required a little more confidence and push from their end to succeed. Megan eventually received a golden ticket and advanced to the Hollywood Week.

Fans love the surprise by Lauren Daigle on American Idol

Fans took to social media to react to Lauren's surprise for Megan. Check out what they had to say:

Taudrey Hepburn @just_nahla I’m not crying you’re crying 🥹🥹🥹 Lauren daigle and her voice together sounded amazing!!! #americanidol I’m not crying you’re crying 🥹🥹🥹 Lauren daigle and her voice together sounded amazing!!! #americanidol

Brooke Parker @gramfurn Lauren walking in on Megan performing! I think about how I'm the season finales how they'd do stuff like that, where a contestant would sing a song by their favorite singer, and they'd kinda sneak up on them! #AmericanIdol Lauren walking in on Megan performing! I think about how I'm the season finales how they'd do stuff like that, where a contestant would sing a song by their favorite singer, and they'd kinda sneak up on them! #AmericanIdol

Alexander @aalleexx101 #IDOLpremiere Loved Megan Danielle's audition, she has such a powerful voice. Loved the song choice too. So good!! #AmericanIdol Loved Megan Danielle's audition, she has such a powerful voice. Loved the song choice too. So good!! #AmericanIdol #IDOLpremiere

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #Idolpremiere Megan Danielle singing Lauren Daigle and she shows up. She was solid, healthy low notes and great connection to the lyric. #AmericanIdol Megan Danielle singing Lauren Daigle and she shows up. She was solid, healthy low notes and great connection to the lyric. #AmericanIdol #Idolpremiere

Josh Kennon @skatefan78 #IDOLpremiere Megan's mom got to MEET LAUREN DAIGLE WOW (and it's amazing how they take EVERY opportunity to tout that connection now, even though Lauren was a footnote in the season she was on) #AmericanIdol Megan's mom got to MEET LAUREN DAIGLE WOW (and it's amazing how they take EVERY opportunity to tout that connection now, even though Lauren was a footnote in the season she was on) #AmericanIdol #IDOLpremiere

Season 21 of American Idol aired an interesting premiere episode. As the season progresses, viewers will get to witness many historic performances that will leave them spellound. The audience will have to wait and see what's more to come this season of the competition.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol next Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes