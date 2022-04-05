Lauren Scruggs net worth: Blogger's fortune explored as she welcomes a son with husband, Jason Kennedy

Lifestyle blogger Lauren Scruggs and her husband Jason Kennedy welcomed their first baby together on Sunday, April 3. The couple announced the birth of their son, Ryver Rhodes, on Instagram. The two shared a series of pictures of their firstborn’s arrival, including a joyous picture of the father leaning into the mother as she cradled their baby.

Another picture featured the new mother lying down on her arm and posing for the camera. The Instagram post’s caption read:

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the new parents shared what life with the newborn was like following the birth. Jason Kennedy said:

“Trying to come up with words to fully process the last 48 hours aren’t possible. Seeing my son for the first time felt like a movie. I kept closing my eyes and finally realized it was true.”

The former entertainment host also confirmed that Lauren Scruggs and their newborn are “doing great.”

How did Lauren Scruggs become famous?

Scruggs amassed a huge following online following her horrific plane propeller accident in 2011, which left her losing an arm and an eye.

In the years that followed, she spoke publicly about the incident and eventually began sharing her love for lifestyle and fashion content with her followers. She has since amassed 362k followers on Instagram. The new mother is also the founder of The Stranded Shop, The LSK Foundation, and The Clean Sweep.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lauren Scruggs has a net worth of $1 million. She mostly makes her fortune through her companies and also brand sponsorships that feature on her Instagram profile. Scruggs has bagged major collaborations with companies like Walmart, Tejari, Bobbie, etc.

In May 2014, she became engaged to her now-husband Jason Kennedy, best known from E! Networks. The couple married in December 2014. They started documenting their IVF treatments on social media in January 2021 when the couple decided to create a family of their own.

The two have been open about Scruggs' fertility struggles in the past. When they finally got pregnant, they shared a hilarious video on Instagram announcing to the world that they were expecting. Speaking of her pregnancy journey, the fashion blogger told People:

“It's always tough when a doctor tells you you can't have kids naturally and you keep running into complications, but we didn't sit and wallow in that. We were really blessed to meet with some amazing doctors and specialists.”

The new mother also shared that having “four alarms to set every day for months taking medicine” was the hardest part of her journey, but they now have an “overall sense of peace because of their faith in God” and their family and friends who supported them through their journey in becoming parents.

Edited by Shaheen Banu